Is Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex Nina Agdal Dating Christie Brinkley’s Son? Pair Spotted in N.Y.C. Together

Nina Agdal and Leonardo DiCaprio split in May after a yearlong relationship, and it seems she may be moving on with a new man.

The model, 25, was spotted in New York City over the weekend with Christie Brinkley‘s 22-year-old, son Jack Brinkley-Cook. On Thursday, the pair were photographed spending a casual day together.

And on Sunday, Agdal was in Montauk with Jack and his sister, Sailor Brinkley Cook, to celebrate her 19th birthday with their friends at The Surf Lodge ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The Grande Familia..coming soon to a theatre near you A post shared by SOPHIE LANE 🌪 OPHELIA SEN (@sophielanecurtis) on Jul 2, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

The duo was seen “smooching all over Montauk,” according to Page Six as the source added: “They are really cute together.”

Agdal and DiCaprio, who made his first public outing since the breakup at the Cannes Film Festival in May, had dated for a year after first being spotted at a New York City club in May 2016. Following their split, a source close to the actor told PEOPLE that he just wasn’t ready to take the next step.

“Leo thought Nina was a super cool girl,” said the source. “It almost seemed different this time because he was way more affectionate and public with her than he normally is, but his friends knew it wouldn’t last.”

Adding, “He’s not ready to settle down and just isn’t in the mindset to get married or have kids.”