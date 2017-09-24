Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Walk the Red Carpet Hours After Apologizing for Birth Control Controversy

On Saturday, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder attended the 2017 Environmental Media Association Awards just hours after the couple issued a joint statement on Twitter where they apologized for telling a goofy story about how Somerhalder threw out Reed’s birth control when they decided to have a baby.

At the event in Santa Monica, California, Reed, 29, wore a full length long-sleeve green floral gown while Somerhalder, 38, wore a traditional black-and-white suit, leaving his shirt slightly unbuttoned at the top.

Reed was heard telling everyone that this was her and Somerhalder’s date night away from their almost two-month-old daughter Bodhi Soleil. “When you have a baby you’re supposed to take advantage of date night!” she said.

“We’re on a date! We have an 8-week-old!” Somerhalder added.

In an interview with Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast, Reed and Somerhalder revealed that while vacationing in Barcelona, Spain, in 2016, he went into her bag and threw out her birth control pills while they were discussing starting a family.

“It was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out,” Somerhalder said.

The couple laughed about the incident, going on to share that the decision to start a family was made together with their close friends so they could all hopefully raise their children together.

But some people felt that the incident was troubling.

On Friday, Reed addressed one writer’s take on the incident on Twitter.

“Dear writer. Here’s my note to you on irresponsible journalism,” she wrote, alongside a screenshot of a lengthier message addressing an “article this morning claiming my husband tried to ‘force (me) into pregnancy?!’ ”

“When you actually listen to the podcast (which I’m sure you didn’t) you’ll hear how ‘unforced’ I felt,” wrote Reed. “Ha! Also, ‘unconsented’ bull—- is you speaking on my behalf in a story admittedly taken out of context for the purpose of stirring up drama WITHOUT my approval. ”

On Saturday however, Reed released a joint statement from her and Somerhalder on her Twitter saying, “To anyone who has been affected by reproductive coercion, we are deeply sorry.”

“We never expected a lighthearted interview we did poking fun at EACH OTHER and how WE chose together to get pregnant,” they continued. “A goofy moment in Barcelona with our two best friends and the anticipation of our journey together as we went from two to three, to turn into something representing a very serious matter.“

— Nikki Reed (@NikkiReed_I_Am) September 23, 2017

Reed and Somerhalder welcomed their first child, daughter Bodhi Soleil, on July 25.