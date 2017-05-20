WAGS LA Star Nicole Williams Marries Larry English: 'We Couldn't Be Happier!'

It’s official: Nicole Williams and Larry English have tied the knot!

The couple got married on Friday at the Montage Laguna Beach in California.

“We’re both so full of love in this moment and we couldn’t be happier,” they tell PEOPLE in a statement. “We have never been happier and are completely overjoyed!”

The 31-year-old former football player proposed to Williams, also 31, during the second season finale of WAGS.

Here is my return to fashion post with this gorgeous photo of my dear friend @justtnic #nicolewilliams on her wedding day custom couture hand made gown by Michael costello couture bridal . Special thank you to Karla Franco for her help in this gown . Hair @_ep_ make up @bookjanelle A post shared by Michael Costello (@michaelcostello) on May 19, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

The best bridesmaids a girl could ask for!!! 🥂#NicandLarry #SoonToBeMrsEnglish A post shared by Nicole Williams 🇨🇦 (@justtnic) on May 18, 2017 at 10:15pm PDT

Williams was in Thailand with friends but English surprised her by visiting and popping the question: “Hopefully from this point moving forward, and I really felt like I had to come over here because you didn’t have nothin’ to wear on your left hand. So I felt I needed to come over here to bring you something to weigh your left hand down a little bit more.”

As Williams doubled over with tears of joy, English got down on his knee and asked, “Will you marry me?”

Of course, she said yes, telling her new fiancé: “I feel like I’m going to faint. Oh my God, I love you so much. I’m shaking!”

11 Bridesmaids!!! Believe me… we got this covered! Time to get to your man @Justtnic!! 👰🏻🤵🏾 A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on May 19, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

Williams, who wore a custom couture wedding gown by Michael Costello, had 11 bridesmaids, including singer Christina Milian, WAGS star Olivia Pierson and model Shanina Shaik.

“11 Bridesmaids!!! Believe me… we got this covered! Time to get to your man @Justtnic!!” Milian wrote in the caption.