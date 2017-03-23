Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Inspires Bill to Limit University Speaker Fees (She Was Once Paid $32,000!)

It may have been six years ago, but people are still reeling from that time Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi got paid $32,000 to speak at Rutgers University.

According to the Associated Press, a bill inspired by the Jersey Shore alum is aiming to limit spending of state money for speakers at New Jersey’s public universities at $10,000.

Republican Assemblyman John DiMaio was inspired to write the bill after learning that Polizzi took home $32,000 for headlining a 2011 event at the school in Piscataway, New Jersey, where 1,000 students heard her talk about fist pumping, her signature hair pouf and the “GTL” lifestyle she lived out on reality TV. (That was $2,000 more than what Nobel prize-winning author Toni Morrison was paid to speak at Rutgers’ commencement that year.)

The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the bill Thursday. If approved, it will head to Gov. Chris Christie‘s desk.

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

Polizzi’s appearance was arranged by the student-run Rutgers University Programming Association, which uses mandatory student activity fees included in tuition.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time, the school said the student-run programming association “made the decision to invite Snooki and her comedy act to the campus based on input from students.”

“No state funds or tuition money are used for these events,” continued the statement. “The university does not censor the speakers students choose to invite to campus.”

According to USA Today, when asked about the bill Thursday, Gov. Christie said he wouldn’t “waste” his time on it, but would “consider it when it comes to my desk.”

“I’ve got much bigger issues to be concerned about in a state with a $35 billion budget, with all the different challenges and opportunities we have, than to be worried about micromanaging what universities in the state decide to pay their commencement speakers,” he reportedly said.