Nicole Kidman Reveals How Keith Urban Feels About Her Racy Scenes in HBO's Big Little Liars

Keith Urban won’t need to keep his eyes wide shut during his wife Nicole Kidman’s racy new HBO series.

The actress is starring in Big Little Lies, based off the book by Liane Moriarty, and given the nature of the material — and the show’s network — it’s all but guaranteed Kidman will be involved in some steamy situations onscreen.

As for how her country music star husband will handle those scenes, Kidman told E! News at the show’s series premiere Tuesday in Los Angeles, “He knows. He’s an artist, so he knows that the work is the work, and obviously this character is … it’s important in terms of the way in which the storyline plays out.”

Based on Liane Moriarty’s 2014 novel of the same name, Big Little Lies revolves around three mothers (played by Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Kidman) whose seemingly normal lives are disrupted by unspeakable tragedy.

While the couple attended the show’s premiere together, Kidman will not be joining her husband over Valentine’s Day weekend at the Grammys, where Urban is nominated for best country solo performance for his song “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and for best country album for Ripcord. Instead, Kidman will across the pond for the BAFTAs, where she’s nominated for best supporting actress for Lion.

“I will be FaceTiming my husband and hoping that he wins,” Kidman said of missing the Grammys.

When asked what surprises he has planned for Valentine’s Day, Urban was careful not to take the bait, telling E!, “I can’t tell you that — she’s here, right there!”

Big Little Lies premieres Feb. 19 on HBO.