Nicole Kidman Reveals She Was Once Engaged to Lenny Kravitz

HBO’s new miniseries Big Little Lies is full of intricate relationships, but off-screen there’s a special connection between two of the costars.

Nicole Kidman revealed she was once engaged to her costar Zoë Kravitz‘s father, rocker Lenny Kravitz, whom she dated in 2003.

“Well, I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family!,” the Oscar-winning actress told magazine, The EDIT. “I love Lenny; he’s a great guy.”

Engagement rumors surrounded the stars’ romance in the early 2000s after Kidman’s divorce from Tom Cruise, and the Australian actress previously admitted to being engaged between Cruise and her current husband Keith Urban.

“It just wasn’t right,” she told Vanity Fair in 2007 of the secret engagement, without revealing her former fiancé. “I wasn’t ready. We weren’t ready.”

However, the former couple remain pals. Kidman and Urban, who married in 2006, hung out with Kravitz backstage at the 2016 CMT Music Awards. They all exchanged hugs and posed for a group photo.

Although a reunion with Zoë was a perk of filming Big Little Lies, Kidman says the dark role distressed her.

“I was quite traumatized after [filming] because we would shoot [the violent scenes] repeatedly,” she told The Edit. “I was emotionally and physically traumatized. I’d come back and I’d need Keith to hold me, just to feel soothed. I think it worked on my psyche in a way that I didn’t quite realize.”

The first of seven episodes of Big Little Lies premieres on Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.