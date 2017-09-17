Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Go Out for a Sweet Pre-Emmys Date Night

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban stepped out for a sweet Saturday date night the night before the Emmy Awards.

The Big Little Lies star, 50, wore a sparkly pink dress while the country singer, 49, opted for a plaid suit.

Urban also hared an adorable Instagram post from the evening, featuring him affectionately leaning his head against his wife. , “Date Night !!!!” Urban enthusiastically captioned the picture.

Date night !!!! – KU A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Sep 16, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

Sunday will be a big night for Kidman as she is up for an Emmy for her role in the hit HBO series. She is nominated for best actress in a TV movie or mini-series and will face off against costar Reese Witherspoon as well as Jessica Lange, Carrie Coon, Felicity Huffman and Susan Sarandon.

In June, Kidman and Urban celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary.

The duo married in Sydney, Australia, in 2006 and have two daughters, Sunday Rose, 8, and Faith Margaret, 6.

Happy Anniversary Babygirl Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!! – KU A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

And it was her loving husband Kidman turned to the most after long days shooting some of her more emotional scenes from Big Little Lies

“Because we were shooting for so long, I think the duration of [the production] slowly started to seep in,” the Oscar winner told Entertainment Tonight. “Normally, I can step back into my family life in a very easy way. Not always, but you know, usually. I’ve been working a long time now. But it was hard.”

“Luckily, I have a partner who is artistic so he understands what it takes to support that,” Kidman continued.

“I came home to loving arms, someone who would hold me, and I was really upset at times,” she added. “Really damaged, really upset, and physically and emotionally drained and in pain — my neck, particularly.”

Despite its massive popularity, Kidman told reporters at the Summer Television Critics’ Association Press Tour that season 2 of Big Little Lies is “very up in the air unfortunately.”

“I believe their stories warrant [a second season] and I don’t want to abandon them. We don’t want to sell them short, either. But I’m hoping we can find it if we take the leap,” the she added.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.