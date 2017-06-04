Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Adorably Celebrate a Nashville Predators Goal at Stanley Cup Game

They may be native Australians, but Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are Nashville Predator fans through and though.

Donning custom yellow jerseys, the famous couple cheered on the NHL team at Bridgestone Arena for game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Saturday. Cameras even captured Kidman and Urban celebrating a Predators goal with the fans around them.

“Seriously, ALL of Nashville is fired up right now,” the NHL captioned a video featuring the Hollywood duo’s excitement.

Urban also shared a photo from the game featuring his wife giving a sly smile while he gives a thumbs up.

“GOOOO PREDS !!!!!” he wrote.

The Predators went on to defeat the defending champions, the Pittsburgh Penguins, giving them one game to the Penguins’ two wins in the series.

Seriously, ALL of Nashville is fired up right now. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/eMTLLN1yvV — NHL (@NHL) June 4, 2017

GOOOO PREDS !!!!! – KU #PredsPride #StandWithUs #Smashville A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Jun 3, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

Urban sang the National Anthem at the Predators’ playoff game last month as Kidman cheered from the stands.

Urban, 49, shared a video on Twitter with Kidman, also 49, by his side.

“I’ve lived in America for almost 25 years, and I’ve never been asked to sing the National Anthem, until tonight. So, it’s a huge honor. Thank you, Preds. God Bless!” he said.