Nicolas Cage's Son Charged with DUI, Hit and Run After Car Accident

Nicolas Cage‘s son Weston is facing jail time for a car accident in early February.

Cage is charged with DUI as well as two counts of hit and run, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office confirms to PEOPLE.

Last month, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that Cage, 26, was arrested for driving under the influence in the San Fernando Valley after he crashed into stop signs, a street sign, parked cars and multiple mailboxes before running his white Chevy Camaro into a tree.

Weston’s blood alcohol was allegedly .15, nearly double the legal limit, according to a new report from TMZ.

Police say they were first called to the scene after Cage allegedly fled the scene of a different accident about a mile away. Cage was not charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

He was then arrested and booked for DUI after briefly getting checked out at a hospital. Cage was arrested on $30,000 bail and was released shortly thereafter.

Cage had previously opened up to PEOPLE about his past struggles with substance abuse after making headlines with a messy split from his ex Nikki Williams and a bloody altercation with his former trainer. The rocker was focusing on his sobriety after welcoming his son Lucian Augustus with his wife Danielle in 2014.

“It got to the point where people thought I was digging my grave,” he told PEOPLE. “Lucian’s saved both of our lives, and we are very blessed to have him. It’s just a very joyous time right now.”