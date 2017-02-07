Nicolas Cage’s Son Arrested for DUI After Allegedly Fleeing a Minor Accident

Nicolas’s Cage son Weston had a face-off with police over the weekend.

The 26-year-old musician was arrested for driving under the influence in the San Fernando Valley on Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

According to police, Cage crashed into stop signs, a street sign, parked cars and multiple mailboxes before crashing his white Chevy Camaro into a tree.

Police say they were first called to the scene after Cage allegedly fled the scene of a different accident about a mile away. Cage was not charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

He was then arrested and booked for DUI after briefly getting checked out at a hospital. Cage was arrested on $30,000 bail and has since been released, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department.

Cage had previously opened up to PEOPLE about his past struggles with substance abuse after making headlines with a messy split from his ex Nikki Williams and a bloody altercation with his former trainer. The rocker was focusing on his sobriety after welcoming his son Lucian Augustus with his wife Danielle in 2014.

“It got to the point where people thought I was digging my grave,” he told PEOPLE. “Lucian’s saved both of our lives, and we are very blessed to have him. It’s just a very joyous time right now.”