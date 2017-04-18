NFL Star Kerry Rhodes and Actress Nicky Whelan Tie the Knot: Inside Their Star-Studded Ceremony

Nicky Whelan and Kerry Rhodes have tied the knot!

The Australian actress and former NFL player-turned-actor said “I do” in an eclectic, lavish ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, and PEOPLE has an exclusive look inside their big day.

“We love the tradition of marriage, and we love being able to call each other husband and wife,” Whelan, 35, said. “We both understand that our relationship takes work, and we made a choice that that’s what we are wanting. Both of our parents are still together, and so we have been around a very traditional environment our whole lives. We want to carry that through.”

Bedecked in J’Aton Couture (her) and Tom James (him), the pair — who got engaged Valentine’s Day 2016 — exchanged vows in front of family and friends, including Brenda Song, longtime friend AnnaLynne McCord and Star Trek: The Next Generation star Marina Sirtis, who officiated the nuptials.

With the help of wedding planner Stacey Ruiz, Whelan and Rhodes planned a picture-perfect wedding, complete with a three-tier cake from friend and Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro‘s Carlo’s Bakery; his-and-hers rings from Rafaello & Co., the same jewelers who crafted Wheelan’s 6.5-carat engagement sparkler; and flower arrangements from Petals LA.

But Whelan said their favorite part of the fairy tale day was getting to enjoy it with those closest to them — without any distractions!

“The best thing we did was not allowing iPhones into the wedding,” she said. “It was amazing to watch everyone get up and communicate and dance — not one person was looking down all night. It really proved a point about how incredible people are when they come together and don’t have their cell phones.”

And gathering loved ones from home (Alabama for him, Oz for her) was another highlight of the day.

“We had family from Australia and Alabama and the U.K. all in one room,” Whelan said. “It was an incredible energy of love and laughter.”