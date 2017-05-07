Nicki Minaj Just Randomly Paid a Bunch of Her Fans’ School Expenses on Twitter

Nicki Minaj paid fans’ school expenses on Saturday night, using her Twitter account — which has more than 20 million followers — to field numerous requests for assistance with loans, tuition and material costs.

The “No Frauds” singer began her donation torrent — promising more than 20 fans financial help — after replying to a fan who tweeted, “Well you wanna pay for my tuition?”

“Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up?” Minaj replied.

The 34-year-old requested fans direct message her proof of the cost, which often totaled more than $1000 per fan.

To conclude her giving spree, Minaj tweeted, “Ok u guys. It’s been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left😂. I’ll do some more in a month or 2. 😘😘😘💋💋💋💕💕🎀🎀🎀.”

Right after that, she fulfilled one last request for a Wacom Pro for college, tweeting, “Ok you’re the last one for the night. Dm ur info 💕.”

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

How much do u owe in student loans now? https://t.co/inbG8Mq12d — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Nic please help me I need 350$ for a summer mit program I managed to save the rest working weekends 😭😫 it would relieve sm stress I'm 17 pic.twitter.com/I36Rvp4L69 — NICKI FOLLOWS/JAWAD (@Jawad_Minaj) May 7, 2017

@NICKIMINAJ I have $500 left of my tuition to be paid, single mother raising me and my lil bro.. from Queens, you would help me a lot💗 — ASH-CA$H. 🦄 (@AshleyLove_x3) May 7, 2017

Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left😂. I'll do some more in a month or 2. 😘😘😘💋💋💋💕💕🎀🎀🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Nicki Minaj Pulls a Lil’ Kim in Breast-Bearing Top

Her charitable giving follows a glamorous turn at the Met Gala this week. The rapper wore a custom H&M dress, topped off with a leather Obi belt which featured a mask of the face of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.