Nicki Minaj Just Randomly Paid a Bunch of Her Fans’ School Expenses on Twitter

Nicki Minaj paid fans’ school expenses on Saturday night, using her Twitter account — which has more than 20 million followers — to field numerous requests for assistance with loans, tuition and material costs.
The “No Frauds” singer began her donation torrent — promising more than 20 fans financial help — after replying to a fan who tweeted, “Well you wanna pay for my tuition?”
“Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up?” Minaj replied.
The 34-year-old requested fans direct message her proof of the cost, which often totaled more than $1000 per fan.
To conclude her giving spree, Minaj tweeted, “Ok u guys. It’s been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left😂. I’ll do some more in a month or 2. 😘😘😘💋💋💋💕💕🎀🎀🎀.”
Right after that, she fulfilled one last request for a Wacom Pro for college, tweeting, “Ok you’re the last one for the night. Dm ur info 💕.”
Her charitable giving follows a glamorous turn at the Met Gala this week. The rapper wore a custom H&M dress, topped off with a leather Obi belt which featured a mask of the face of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.