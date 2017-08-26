Nick Jonas Snaps Back at ‘Very Rude’ Fan Who Mocks His Height: ‘You Need Some Manners’

Nick Jonas is happy to stop and take pictures with his fans. Just don’t make fun of his height afterwards.

The 24-year-old “Levels” singer clapped back at a disrespectful fan on social media Friday, after the man posted a photo of the two with a biting caption criticizing Jonas’ height.

“@NickJonas u need a few more inches bruhh,” the fan wrote in the Instagram caption of the picture — which showed the former Jonas Brothers member smiling next to him on the street, his head coming up to his taller fan’s shoulder.

Jonas, who is 5 ft. 7 in., was none too happy to read the dig. “You need some manners ‘bruh,’ ” he commented on the fan’s post. “I didn’t need to stop to take that picture with you. Just rude. Very rude.”

LMAO he was so hurt pic.twitter.com/mwsHsiVpaV — la bella vita (@drugproblem) August 25, 2017

The comment was picked up by other fans on social media who tweeted out the snap back.

The fan has since had a change of heart since, changing the caption to his post to, “One of the most humble superstars…MY MAN @nickjonas.”

One of the most humble superstars…MY MAN @nickjonas 🙏🏽🙏🏽 A post shared by Zak Hanzal (@zak_hanzal) on Aug 24, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

His backtrack made Jonas happy, who commented with the “thumbs up” emoji and a supportive message for any fans attacking the original poster. “Hey y’all…it’s all good,” Jonas wrote. “No need to spread hate.”

If Jonas’ original message to the fan seemed harsh, it could be because the Disney Channel alum spends his time on social media focused on positive posts.

He did that on Aug. 20 when he sent happy birthday tribute to his long-time friend and former tour mate Demi Lovato.

“Happy birthday @ddlovato we’ve seen a lot of life together already.. much more to come as well. I admire you so much and am so grateful to have you in my life,” Jonas wrote. “Wish I could be with you today to celebrate! I know you won’t ever let me live it down that you’re a month older than me.”

The post included two photos: the first being a steamy shot of the two with Jonas in a tuxedo and Lovato showing off skin in fishnet stockings. The next photo is a total 180—a flashback picture of the singers in the 2008 Disney Channel film Camp Rock, which aired when they were just 16 years old.