Georgia DA Interviews Nick Gordon’s Girlfriend Following His Domestic Violence Arrest

Officials from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office flew to Florida to interview Nick Gordon‘s girlfriend on Thursday after his arrest last weekend for domestic battery.

Seleta Griffin, a Fulton County Deputy District Attorney, said the interview with Laura Leal “was very fruitful.” Griffin is part of a team currently investigating Bobbi Kristina Brown’s death.

“It’s our goal to reach the truth in the matter,” Griffin said. “We believe the interview today has moved us closer to that goal.”

Griffin was unable to provide details as to what Leal said during the interview, but she did say Leal “had a lot to say.”

A rep for Gordon tells PEOPLE, “We have not been directly contacted by the D.A. and we were not made aware that the investigators were going to Florida to interview Ms. Leal.”

RELATED VIDEO: Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex Nick Gordon Arrested for Reported Domestic Battery

“In the case we are investigating, there are allegations of abuse by Nick Gordon against Bobbi Kristina, and we were going to interview her because she’s making similar accusations,” Griffin said.

PEOPLE confirmed Gordon’s arrest in Florida in early June. He was arrested for domestic battery and false imprisonment, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s office.

Leal filed a police report alleging Gordon had beaten her and held her in her home.

A judge ordered Gordon to not contact Leal and he will have to wear a GPS monitoring anklet if he posts bond. He is due back in court on Aug. 1.

Gordon was previously found civilly liable for the death of his girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown — Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown‘s only child together. He was ordered to pay $36 million to the estate of his former girlfriend in November 2016.

On Jan. 31, 2015, Brown was found unconscious and unresponsive in the bathtub of the Georgia townhouse she shared with Gordon. She was later moved to a moved to a medical rehab center in March 2015, before she was transferred to an Atlanta-area hospice facility, where she died on July 26, 2015.