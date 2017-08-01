Nick Cannon to Host Nickelodeon's Lip Sync Battle Shorties

Nick Cannon has been tapped to host Nickelodeon’s Lip Sync Battle Shorties, a spinoff of Spike’s Emmy-nominated global phenomenon, Lip Sync Battle.

“I’m excited to host the first season of Lip Sync Battle Shorties,” the former America’s Got Talent host, 36, tells PEOPLE in a statement. “It’s always a pleasure to work with my family at Nickelodeon. It’s going to be a lot of fun watching the kids lip syncing their favorite songs and performing like their favorites artists.”

Dance Moms star and social media sensation JoJo Siwa, 14, will stand alongside Cannon to critique each performance.

The 10-episode series, which is set to premiere in early 2018, features younger non-celebrity competitors who will battle each other as they lip-sync their favorite pop songs with the Shorties Dance Crew moving to the beat in the background. Each episode will end with a special guest appearance and final performance from all the kids.

The series will also feature Halloween and holiday specials, which are set to air at the end of this year.