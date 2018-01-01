MARIA MENOUNOS & KEVEN UNDERGARO

That's one way to send the year out with a bang! Menounos and her longtime fiancé decided to take their New Year's Eve 2018 wedding very public, saying "I do" in N.Y.C. just before midnight during Fox’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, which Menounos was co-hosting with Steve Harvey. Harvey officiated the wedding. The couples' parents were in attendance, and the entire affair (dress included!) came together in just two weeks. “I’m excited to be able to call her my wife,” Undergaro told PEOPLE. “It’s been 'girlfriend' for so long that it will be nice to finally, finally be able to say ‘my wife.' ”