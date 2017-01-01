People

Celebrity

From Kisses to Sparklers: How the Stars Celebrated New Year’s Eve

By @CiCiAdams_

Posted on

Our favorite celebrities sure know how to ring in a new year!

Stars like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth welcomed 2017 with a sweet kiss, while others spent the evening snuggled up on the couch.

Zendaya opted for a night in, uploading an Instagram photo of herself cuddled up on the couch with a small child, writing, “While everyone else is turnin up …. goodnight.”

Reese Witherspoon appeared to be wrap up a vacation getaway before taking to a New Year’s Eve bash.

Meanwhile, Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello spent the holiday in “paradise,” taking to an undisclosed, tropical location for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

As 2016 came to a close, Vergara uploaded a selfie to Instagram showing herself in a flower crown.

“Joe ….. can I sleep with this on? #happynewyear2017 #seeunextyear,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Here’s how our favorite stars rang in the new year:

While everyone else is turnin up….goodnight

And after ❤️Everyone needs a friendly newyears kiss😘💋 #happynewyear #bonfire #2017

My lil cousins 😍

💥HAPPY NEW YEAR💥wishing more love and laughter to everyone.

Joe…..can I sleep with this on?😁😁😁#happynewyear2017 #seeunextyear ❤️

It a forever thing! #Bros #UDgotjokes #2017

Joe…..can I sleep with this on?😁😁😁#happynewyear2017 #seeunextyear ❤️

Happy New Year from me and Paul and Jimmy and @karliekloss

Happy New Years!!! Gx

I went off in the 16…gimme 17. #MoreLife

HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM MY CREW TO YOURS! #2017

peace 2016 and thank you ✌🏼️ ☄️🙏🏼♡ we're gonna be alright 💫💡 ♡ 🐇

What a banging group. 😍 #2017 @jlavalle5 @daniellejonas @kevinjonas

NYE TIME SQUARE TONIGHT ON ABC!

2017 is not a game. #virgo #goofyseasonisover

We made it! Hellooooo 2017 #happynewyear

Kisses on New Years Day x VB

