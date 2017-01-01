From Kisses to Sparklers: How the Stars Celebrated New Year’s Eve

Our favorite celebrities sure know how to ring in a new year!

Stars like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth welcomed 2017 with a sweet kiss, while others spent the evening snuggled up on the couch.

Zendaya opted for a night in, uploading an Instagram photo of herself cuddled up on the couch with a small child, writing, “While everyone else is turnin up …. goodnight.”

Reese Witherspoon appeared to be wrap up a vacation getaway before taking to a New Year’s Eve bash.

Meanwhile, Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello spent the holiday in “paradise,” taking to an undisclosed, tropical location for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

As 2016 came to a close, Vergara uploaded a selfie to Instagram showing herself in a flower crown.

“Joe ….. can I sleep with this on? #happynewyear2017 #seeunextyear,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Here’s how our favorite stars rang in the new year:

While everyone else is turnin up….goodnight A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:18am PST

And after ❤️Everyone needs a friendly newyears kiss😘💋 #happynewyear #bonfire #2017 A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:57am PST

My lil cousins 😍 A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:54pm PST

💥HAPPY NEW YEAR💥wishing more love and laughter to everyone. A video posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:47pm PST

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:13am PST

Joe…..can I sleep with this on?😁😁😁#happynewyear2017 #seeunextyear ❤️ A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:29am PST

It a forever thing! #Bros #UDgotjokes #2017 A photo posted by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:50am PST

Happy New Year from me and Paul and Jimmy and @karliekloss A video posted by Derek Blasberg (@derekblasberg) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:35am PST

Happy New Years!!! Gx A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:55pm PST

"Imma come back like a boomerang!" My theme song of 2017! Who is this little girl who sings this?? I LOVE it. Wish I wrote it. A video posted by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:04pm PST

I went off in the 16…gimme 17. #MoreLife A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:55pm PST

HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM MY CREW TO YOURS! #2017 A photo posted by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Jan 1, 2017 at 1:06am PST

peace 2016 and thank you ✌🏼️ ☄️🙏🏼♡ we're gonna be alright 💫💡 ♡ 🐇 A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:35pm PST

What a banging group. 😍 #2017 @jlavalle5 @daniellejonas @kevinjonas A photo posted by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:31pm PST

NYE TIME SQUARE TONIGHT ON ABC! A video posted by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:06pm PST

2017 is not a game. #virgo #goofyseasonisover A photo posted by Laurennnn Palmer (@kekepalmer) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:19pm PST

We made it! Hellooooo 2017 #happynewyear A video posted by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:09pm PST

Drinking wine w mah boo @kellysawyer on a trek through the Hawaiian jungle, can't think of a better way to peace out 2016! Cheers 🍷✨ A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:18pm PST

My family is my life ! I always wanted my own family GOD has blessed me wit my son ASAHD ..My son gives me the true feeling of JOY AND HAPPINESS … HAPPY NEW YEAR ! #2017 🙏🏼🔑🙏🏼🦁🔑👑 A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:08am PST