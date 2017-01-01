From Kisses to Sparklers: How the Stars Celebrated New Year’s Eve

Our favorite celebrities sure know how to ring in a new year!
Stars like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth welcomed 2017 with a sweet kiss, while others spent the evening snuggled up on the couch.
Zendaya opted for a night in, uploading an Instagram photo of herself cuddled up on the couch with a small child, writing, “While everyone else is turnin up …. goodnight.”
Reese Witherspoon appeared to be wrap up a vacation getaway before taking to a New Year’s Eve bash.
Meanwhile, Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello spent the holiday in “paradise,” taking to an undisclosed, tropical location for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
As 2016 came to a close, Vergara uploaded a selfie to Instagram showing herself in a flower crown.
“Joe ….. can I sleep with this on? #happynewyear2017 #seeunextyear,” she wrote alongside the photo.
Here’s how our favorite stars rang in the new year: