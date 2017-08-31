New Parents George and Amal Clooney Step Out in Venice Ahead of Film Festival Premiere

George and Amal Clooney are back in the romantic city where they got married — this time as new parents.

The actor-director and his human rights lawyer wife stepped out in Venice, Italy, on Thursday where George is set to premiere his new film, Suburbicon, on Saturday. The couple was all dressed up as they left their hotel and boarded a water taxi, recreating the glamorous shots of the two as they headed to their 2014 wedding festivities.

George, 56, and Amal, 39, are returning to Venice just under three years after they were married at the Aman Canal Grande hotel in September 2014.

George stepped behind the camera for the crime comedy set in a suburban town, while his buddy Matt Damon stars alongside Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac.

RELATED: Matt Damon Reveals How George Clooney Told Him About Amal’s Pregnancy: ‘I Almost Started Crying’

The premiere will mark the first public event for the new parents since they welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in early June in London. The family of four spent much of the summer at their villa on Lake Como, which is a four-hour drive west from Venice.

“Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit,” George told the Associated Press of life as a dad. “I really didn’t think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins. Don’t make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride.”