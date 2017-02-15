New Concerns for Mischa Barton? Source Says, ‘She Just Wants to Move On’

Mischa Barton wants to keep her troubled past behind her.

On Jan. 26, PEOPLE confirmed that police responded to multiple calls around 7:15 a.m. about a disturbance coming from Barton’s West Hollywood apartment. Upon arriving at her residence, officers found the actress and one house guest. According to authorities, Barton was “fully clothed” and “speaking in coherent statements” before she was transported to the hospital.

A day later, Barton, 31, revealed in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE that she was was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center — and said that someone drugged her with GHB while she drinking with friends the night of her birthday celebration.

The actress, who willingly went to the hospital to seek professional help after the incident, is trying to move forward. “She’s fragile but she doesn’t show it. It can’t be easy for her,” a source close to The O.C. alum tells PEOPLE. “She just wants to get her career going again, change people’s perception of her and move on.”

Just two weeks after voluntarily admitting herself into the hospital, Barton was involved in an accident on Saturday night, crashing a U-Haul truck into an apartment building while she was moving out of her apartment.

“She didn’t judge the height of the carport and she crashed into it,” says the source.

Back in 2013, the actress opened up to PEOPLE in a candid interview about her personal struggles with fame, out of control partying and scary hospitalization.

“I didn’t know who was good and bad in Hollywood. We thought, ‘Work hard, play hard,’ ” she said of partying with her pals at the time, Lindsay Lohan and Nicole Richie.

“It was a train I could not get off of,” she admitted. “When you’re young, you can do it, but after a while, it’s going to come crashing down on you.”