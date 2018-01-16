New Year, New Love! The Hottest New Celeb Couples of 2018 — So Far

JANUARY & NICK

In January, Page Six reported that January Jones and The Bachelor alum Nick Viall starting seeing each other in March 2017, and that he celebrated her birthday alongside her Mad Men costars on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles. Though the two have not publicly confirmed anything beyond friendship (a source told PEOPLE they are just friends), her love of the reality TV franchise is well-documented.

"You don't know if you like him or if he's a scumbag — and I think that’s why I'm attracted to him, maybe?" said Jones of Viall, who announced his split from fiancée and Bachelor winner Grimaldi in August, five months after the season finale aired.