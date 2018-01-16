New Year, New Love! The Hottest New Celeb Couples of 2018 — So Far
By Grace Gavilanes
Posted on
JANUARY & NICK
In January, Page Six reported that January Jones and The Bachelor alum Nick Viall starting seeing each other in March 2017, and that he celebrated her birthday alongside her Mad Men costars on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles. Though the two have not publicly confirmed anything beyond friendship (a source told PEOPLE they are just friends), her love of the reality TV franchise is well-documented.
"You don't know if you like him or if he's a scumbag — and I think that’s why I'm attracted to him, maybe?" said Jones of Viall, who announced his split from fiancée and Bachelor winner Grimaldi in August, five months after the season finale aired.
DANICA & AARON
Watch out sports fans — there’s a new power couple in town! During an interview with the Associated Press in January, NASCAR driver Danica Patrick revealed that that the rumors about her relationship with Green Bay Packers player Aaron Rodgers are true. "Yes, Aaron and I are dating," Patrick confirmed, adding that the new couple had known each other for years after meeting at 2012 ESPY Awards
SAVANNAH & NIC
Savannah Chrisley has a new man in her life. The Chrisley Knows Best star made her relationship with Nic Kerdiles Instagram official when she introduced the pro ice hockey player to her followers on Jan. 11. To wish Kerdiles, who plays for the San Diego Gulls, a happy 24th birthday, Chrisley penned a loving tribute to her beau, which she accompanied with multiple photos and videos of the couple.
NICK & MADELINE
Nick Jonas was photographed out to dinner with The Handmaid’s Tale actress Madeline Brewer — she plays Janine on the HBO show — on Jan. 11 following the Critics' Choice Awards.
The pair’s night out comes two months after Jonas was seen out and about withVictoria's Secret model Georgia Fowler at his brother Joe Jonas' engagement party in New York City, where she was introduced to his family.
DAKOTA & CHRIS
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, who have been fueling romance rumors for months, were photographed jointly for the first time during a dinner date on Jan. 12. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress and the Coldplay frontman grabbed food and drinks at Soho House in Malibu, California, where they were snapped with big grins on their faces.
An eyewitness told PEOPLE, "Chris and Dakota arrived together in Chris' car. They met up with friends and had a fun night. They both seemed very happy. They were flirty, and also left the restaurant together."
MICHELLE & ANDREW
Michelle Williams has a new man in her life: The Golden Globe-nominated actress is dating New York financial consultant Andrew Youmans, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. The couple is rumored to be engaged after the actress was spotted wearing what seemed to be an engagement ring.
Youmans was first spotted with Williams in July 2017 when the couple strolled the streets of Rome while she was filming All the Money in the World. The entrepreneur is a graduate of not one, but two Ivy League universities — Dartmouth College and Harvard Business School — according to his profile on Handel Group. He started his own operations management and consulting firm, Yomo Consulting, and served as president for 15 years before stepping down in 2011.
YOLANDA & HER MYSTERY BEAU
Yolanda Hadid told Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 8 that she is "so in love right now" — revealing the happy news three months after her divorce from ex David Foster was finalized.
"I’m very blessed to have found a beautiful love,” she shared about her mystery businessman beau, whom she did not name. "I'm excited and it’s all good. I’m off the market."
LAURA & BARON
Are they or aren't they? Laura Dern was photographed kissing basketball player Baron Davis outside the Beverly Hills Hotel in late 2017, according to multiple outlets. Although a source close to the Big Little Lies star told PEOPLE "they're good friends," we can't help but ship this coupling.