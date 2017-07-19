Nev Schulman hooked a good woman, and he’s ready to make it official!

The Catfish host confirmed to PEOPLE that his wedding to fiancée Laura Perlongo will be happening this weekend in the backyard of his father’s home in the Hamptons. The ceremony — which will be officiated by YouTube influencer Casey Neistat — to be followed cocktails​, food and a first dance by the pool where the couple will celebrate their first moments as man and wife.

Perlongo, 31, will walk down the aisle in a gown by Israeli designer Inbal Raviv and jewelry by Edgar Mosa, according to the initial report by Page Six.

Catfish co-host Max Joseph is among those making toasts to Schulman and his bride, who got engaged in May 2016 and welcomed daughter Cleo that October.

The 32-year-old reality star announced the wedding was imminent last week while showing off the classic white tuxedo he’s planning to wear with an adorable photo of himself with his beaming 8-month-old daughter.

Am I getting married next weekend? Yes! Did I leave finding my outfit till the last minute? Of course! Is Cleo the cutest baby ever? Yup! pic.twitter.com/3EG682RBti — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) July 13, 2017

“Am I getting married next weekend? Yes!” he captioned the selfie. “Did I leave finding my outfit till the last minute? Of course!”

Then he added of the soon-to-be flower girl: “Is Cleo the cutest baby ever? Yup!”