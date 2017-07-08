Octavia Spencer, Dulé Hill and More Stars React to the Death of True Blood Star Nelsan Ellis

Celebrities, friends and former costars are remembering actor Nelsan Ellis, who PEOPLE confirmed died after complications with heart failure at the age of 39.

Known for his breakout role as Lafayette on HBO’s True Blood, Ellis had a number of high-profile credits to his name — including parts on the big screen in The Help, Secretariat, and Lee Daniels’ The Butler (where he portrayed Martin Luther King, Jr.).

His Help costar Octavia Spencer — who also starred alongside Ellis in the James Brown biopic Get On Up — was one of the first celebrities to react, writing a post on Instagram, “Just got word that we lost @nelsanellisofficial,” she said. “My heart breaks for his kids and family.”

Just got word that we lost @nelsanellisofficial. My heart breaks for his kids and family. #RIPNelsanEllis. #brillIantactor #trueblood #getonup #thesoloist #thehelp A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@therealoctaviaspencer) on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

“Shocked & saddened to hear of Nelsan Ellis’ passing,” Ellis’ friend Dulé Hill wrote on Twitter. “Major fan of this talented actor. Way too young.”

Writer and producer Robert Hewitt Wolfe called Ellis’ death “heartbreaking” — tweeting, “Nelsan Ellis was a kind soul and a tremendous talent. What a terrible loss.”

Here are some of the other stars who spoke out about Ellis:

So so sad to hear about the passing of such an an inspiring artist. Nelsan Ellis, your talent will be remembered for a long time. 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/oJSz8RNiRe — Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2 (@yahya) July 8, 2017

Heartbroken about @OfficialNelsan . Such a beautiful human being. Man…. — Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) July 8, 2017

RIP Nelsan Ellis 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/BYDLeCsoRM — Q. Allan Brocka (@allanbrocka) July 8, 2017

This DEVASTATING news about @OfficialNelsan just EMPTIED me….His passing is hard to process right now…💔 So.Gifted. — Aisha Hinds (@AishaHinds) July 8, 2017

Thank you Nelson Ellis (aka Lafayette) for the wonderful memories & portraying an amazing LGBT+ character on screen. You'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/DL7WXREMOV — DB™ (@db) July 8, 2017

As Lafayette, the sassafras cook at Merlotte’s Bar and Grill, Ellis was one of the cast members who stayed with True Blood up until the final season, which capped in 2014.

“We were extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Nelsan Ellis,” HBO said in a statement. “Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of True Blood. Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO.”

True Blood creator Alan Ball called working with Ellis “a privilege.” He said in his own statement, “Nelsan was a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me.”