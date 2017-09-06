Congratulations to this happy couple!

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary Wednesday, and it’s safe to say that Harris has the whole Instagram tribute down pat.

“I got married three years ago today,” he captioned a photo of Burtka kissing him on the cheek during their September 2014 nuptials in Italy.

“Thanks, David, for choosing me,” he continued. “For challenging me. For creating a family with me. For being a safe space that I can call home. And for your bountiful love. Happy Anniversary.”

Harris, 44, and Burtka, 42, have been together for 13 years and share fraternal twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, who will turn 7 in October.

The duo celebrated Burtka’s birthday in May.

“Happy Birthday, David,” wrote the How I Met Your Mother star on Instagram.

“You’re the most glorious husband/father/person I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing,” he continued. “My love and appreciation for you is immeasurable. May this be your best year yet!”