Are Naya Rivera and David Spade Dating?

Oh em Glee! Naya Rivera and David Spade are reportedly romantically involved, according to several outlets.

Rivera, 30, and Spade, 52, were photographed getting cozy in a pool at the Halekulani Hotel pool in Waikiki, Hawaii, Entertainment Tonight reported — while Spade and comedian pals Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider were in town for a stop on their Here Comes the Funny Tour on Friday.

A source told ET that two shared a kiss but kept it discreet, giggling and hugging occasionally. “The pair went for a short swim, hugged and had lots of body contact in the pool. They kept to one side of the pool where there was the most covering from prying eyes,” the eyewitness told ET. “Outside of the pool, they sat on lounge chairs and talked animatedly. They spent about an hour poolside together.”

“They were very happy,” the onlooker told ET. “They looked pretty comfortable together.”

E! News reported the two have been trying to keep their relationship out of the public eye. A source told E! News that Rivera and Spade have been seeing each other for a couple of weeks.

They were both spotted leaving Catch restaurant in Los Angeles in January after sharing a dinner together.

Rivera and Spade’s reps did not respond to a request for comment.

In November, Rivera filed for divorce from husband Ryan Dorsey. The couple wed in July 2014 just three months after the Glee actress’ engagement to rapper Big Sean was called off.

“After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the former couple told PEOPLE in a statement. “Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time.”

They share a 1-year-old son together — Josey Hollis.

Spade, of Saturday Night Live fame, has never been married – but had been linked in the past to Lara Flynn Boyle, among others.

He has one child — an 8-year-old daughter named Harper, with 31-year-old Playboy model Jillian Grace.