Natalie Maines Files for Divorce from Adrian Pasdar

This chick’s flying the coop.

Citing irreconcilable differences, Natalie Maines has filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years, actor Adrian Pasdar, TMZ reports.

A rep for the Dixie Chicks musician tells PEOPLE the split is “a private family matter” and declined to comment. A rep for Pasdar did not immediately return request for comment.

Maines, 42, and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star, 52, are parents to two sons, 16-year-old Jackson Slade and Beckett Finn, 13 this month. Maines has reportedly requested joint custody.

A source tells TMZ the split is amicable.

The couple met in May 1999 at fellow Chick Emily Strayer’s wedding to her first husband Charlie Robison — Maguire was a bridesmaid, while the former Heroes star was a groomsman. A little more than a year later, they were married at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on June 24, 2000.

The Chicks — which include Maines and sisters Strayer and Martie Maguire — reunited in 2016 for a North American tour, capping off their return with a show-stopping performance featuring Beyoncé at the CMA Awards’ 50th anniversary in November.