Celebrity

Natalie Maines Files for Divorce from Adrian Pasdar

By

Posted on

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

This chick’s flying the coop.

Citing irreconcilable differences, Natalie Maines has filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years, actor Adrian Pasdar, TMZ reports.

A rep for the Dixie Chicks musician tells PEOPLE the split is “a private family matter” and declined to comment. A rep for Pasdar did not immediately return request for comment.

Maines, 42, and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star, 52, are parents to two sons, 16-year-old Jackson Slade and Beckett Finn, 13 this month. Maines has reportedly requested joint custody.

The couple in 2007.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A source tells TMZ the split is amicable.

The couple met in May 1999 at fellow Chick Emily Strayer’s wedding to her first husband Charlie Robison — Maguire was a bridesmaid, while the former Heroes star was a groomsman. A little more than a year later, they were married at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on June 24, 2000.

Maines and Beyoncé at the 2016 CMA Awards

The Chicks — which include Maines and sisters Strayer and Martie Maguire — reunited in 2016 for a North American tour, capping off their return with a show-stopping performance featuring Beyoncé at the CMA Awards’ 50th anniversary in November.