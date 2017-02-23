Naomie Harris Marvels at Queen Elizabeth’s Youthfulness After Receiving OBE

Naomie Harris may be up for a best supporting actress Oscar for playing a drug-addicted mother in Moonlight, but the British actress is already beaming after receiving an Order of the British Empire (OBE) award for her services to drama.

“This is really phenomenal,” the 40-year-old actress, known for role as Miss Moneypenny in recent James Bond films, told reporters. “This is representing my country and being recognized for having made a contribution to the nation. It can’t get better than that.”

Harris was presented with the honor from Queen Elizabeth herself on Thursday, and the actress was stunned by the 90-year-old monarch’s appearance in person.

“I was impressed by how youthful she looked,” Harris said. “She looked incredibly young and really healthy – and she has good skin.”

She also humbly thanked director Danny Boyle for launching her acting career.

“I credit so much to Danny Boyle. He really gave me a chance when nobody else would at the start of my career when I had no credits to my name,” Harris explained. “Then later on he gave me a part in Frankenstein at the National after having left drama school 10 years before and not having done any theater. He took a chance again and that’s how Bond happened.”

Congratulations @NaomieHarris #OBE, honoured by The Queen at today's #Investiture at Buckingham Palace, for services to Drama pic.twitter.com/HlEbercFVO — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 23, 2017

Now as a star of Moonlight, Harris has a busy awards season, earning Golden Globe, Oscar, and Screen Actors Guild award nominations.

“This was a total passion project that I did just because I loved the script and I loved the work of [director] Barry Jenkins,” Harris told Entertainment Weekly. “And I didn’t expect any of this. None. Nothing. I don’t think any of us did. It’s crazy and incredible how people are turning out to see this movie and taking it into their hearts. The movie opened on two screens in New York and two screens in L.A. Now it’s being seen almost everywhere.”