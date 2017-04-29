Friendly Exes! Liev Schreiber Plants a Kiss on Ex Naomi Watts' Cheek at Chuck Premiere

Liev Schreiber planted a friendly kiss on ex Naomi Watts at the premiere of their film Chuck at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Friday.

This is not the first time the former partners, who were together for 11 years, have appeared to be remain friendly despite their break-up.

Just one week after they announced their decision to split in late September, Watts, 48, took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of Schreiber and the couple’s sons Sasha, 9, and Samuel, 8. She also shouted out Schreiber’s role in the film on Instagram, captioning, “Tonight at the @tribecafilmfestival for the #chuck premiere @lievschreiber Kills it as #chuckwepner 🥊#paintingitred.”

And in an interview on CBS This Morning in December, the Ray Donovan star, 49, cited co-parenting as keeping him close to Watts.

“Yeah. Of course it is,” he answered of whether the change was frightening. “But, you know, we’re parents together so we’ll be together for the rest of our lives no matter what and we’re very close. Hopefully, that never changes and I don’t think it will.”

Elisabeth Moss also stars in the film, which centers on the rise and fall of ’70s-era heavyweight boxer Chuck Wepner, better known as the “Bayonne Bleeder.”