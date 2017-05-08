Twinning! Amber Rose and Cara Delevingne Show Off Matching Blonde Buzz Cuts at MTV Movie & TV Awards

When it comes to edgy hair statements, there’s room for two at the table.

Such was the dynamic between Amber Rose and Cara Delevingne Sunday evening, when the duo were snapped twinning with their matching platinum-blonde buzz cuts.

But their hair (or lack thereof, more accurately!) was the only part of their ensembles that resembled each other. Rose, 33, rocked a long red bust-accenting two-piece number with cutouts on the sides and silver ankle-strap shoes.

The British model and actress, 24, opted for a strapless black Saint Laurent minidress featuring a keyhole cutout and silver embellishment on the bodice. She finished the look with coordinating thigh-high velvet black boots, plus a silver geometric pattern painted onto the back of her head.

While the television star and model is a longtime embracer of the platinum buzz-cut look, Delevingne recently took the plunge for her dramatic role in the upcoming film Life in a Year.

She made her first bold bald statement at last Monday’s Met Gala, showing off a painted-silver head accented with Swarovski crystals, which extended down the side of her face. The look by Romy Soleimani coordinated perfectly with Delevingne’s head-to-to metallic ensemble, including a Chanel suit and pointed-toe silver heels.

Rose, meanwhile, is so well-known for the iconic style that even her own son Sebastian Taylor, now 4, was taken aback when his mom donned a wig for The Amber Rose Show last summer.

“You look like a monster,” Sebastian told his mom in an Instagram video where the star is sporting a blonde bob.

“I look like a monster with hair?!” Rose asked, to which Sebastian replied simply, “Yes.”