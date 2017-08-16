8 of the Most Tragic On-Set Stunt Deaths in Film & TV History

JOHN BERNECKER, THE WALKING DEAD

The 33-year-old stuntman, who had worked on The Hunger Games and The Vampire Diaries, among other movies and TV shows, experienced severe head injuries after falling 20 feet off a balcony onto a concrete floor on the set of The Walking Dead in July 2017. He was rushed to an Atlanta hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator before passing away. "John Bernecker's family has decided that he will be removed from life support, following organ donation," AMC said in a statement following the tragedy. "We are deeply saddened by this loss and our hearts and prayers are with John's family, friends and colleagues during this extremely difficult time."