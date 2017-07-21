Jada Pinkett Smith & Queen Latifah Met at a Club as Teens, Plus 13 More Adorable Celebrity Meet-Cutes

JADA PINKETT SMITH AND QUEEN LATIFAH

The Girls Trip costars have been friends for 30 years, so it's no surprise their meet-cute is just as epic.

"The first time I met La she came to Baltimore, I think I was about 15," Pinkett Smith recounted during the pair's joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "It was at a club. I wasn't supposed to be there but she came and she was performing. I begged the club promoter to basically announce it to the audience. I got to introduce her."

"It was my first show, too," Latifah added. "I was 17. My mother was there. That's how young I was."