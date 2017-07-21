From George Clooney to Taylor Swift, Celebrities Who Aren't at All Embarrassed to Be Third Wheels
Celebrity
Jada Pinkett Smith & Queen Latifah Met at a Club as Teens, Plus 13 More Adorable Celebrity Meet-Cutes
We now present you with the super-adorable ways that Karlie and Taylor, Chrissy and Kim and more celebrity pals became BFF
Updated
More
1 of 14
JADA PINKETT SMITH AND QUEEN LATIFAH
The Girls Trip costars have been friends for 30 years, so it's no surprise their meet-cute is just as epic.
"The first time I met La she came to Baltimore, I think I was about 15," Pinkett Smith recounted during the pair's joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "It was at a club. I wasn't supposed to be there but she came and she was performing. I begged the club promoter to basically announce it to the audience. I got to introduce her."
"It was my first show, too," Latifah added. "I was 17. My mother was there. That's how young I was."
2 of 14
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN AND MADDIE ZIEGLER
"She used to watch Dance Moms all the time, like she knows every episode, and she came to one of my So You Think You Can Dance tapings and we met afterwards," Ziegler told InStyle of their sweet friendship. "I didn't know what she was doing at the time — she mentioned she had a show on Netflix — so I went home and literally binge-watched the whole season of Stranger Things in two days. It was so good." Since then, the two have gone to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter together (that's how you know it's real) and indulged in several selfie binges.
3 of 14
KARLIE KLOSS AND TAYLOR SWIFT
When Swift appeared on the February 2012 cover of Vogue, she told the magazine, "I love Karlie Kloss…I want to bake cookies with her!" Soon enough, her wish would come true ... Kloss tweeted at Swift, "Your kitchen or mine? :)" The rest is, of course, history. In 2013, Swift performed at the Victoria's Secret fashion show, and the two have been hanging out (and going on photogenic vacations) with each other ever since.
4 of 14
CHRISSY TEIGEN AND KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
Apparently, it was love at first zip. As part of her "Inner Circle" chats on her app, Kardashian West revealed the exact moment she became friends with the supermodel. "The night Chrissy and I first met, we bonded in the bathroom while she helped zip me up," she wrote. "We became good friends pretty fast after that, LOL!" Teigen recalled being nervous to meet her. "I remember this because I was so nervous," she said. "I don't know. I'd been watching. I knew all about you. I felt kind of like a weirdo."
5 of 14
BEYONCÉ AND GWYNETH PALTROW
In a 2015 interview with Howard Stern, the goop guru revealed she first met Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z at a charity event in New York City several years prior (when she was still married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin). They all vibed immediately. "They're the greatest people," Paltrow said of Bey and Jay. "They are funny and sweet and self-aware and really intelligent."
6 of 14
HARRY STYLES AND ZACH BRAFF
In 2014, Braff opened up about his unexpected bromance with the former One Direction singer on Watch What Happens Live. "No matter where I go now, people bring up Harry Styles. I was just leaving 30 Rock today and people were like, 'Say hi to Harry for me.' My whole life now is that I’m friends with Harry Styles," he said. "I just met Harry through friends and he’s a super-nice guy and he was cool enough to come to Sundance and see our movie. Then he tweeted out that he cried during the movie and then it went viral … it was the best press we ever had."
7 of 14
LEONARDO DICAPRIO AND TOBEY MAGUIRE
In a 2014 interview with Huffington Post, DiCaprio revealed that he and his ride-or-die, Maguire, met before the two became famous (and eventually costars in The Great Gatsby). "After I met Tobey at an audition, I felt like I wanted this guy to be my friend," he said in the interview. "I remember driving back from school and he was doing Hot Rod Brown Class Clown with Whoopi Goldberg outside Hollywood High. It was a high school. And I jumped out of my car in the middle of the scene, as they were shooting, practically. I was like, 'Tobey! Tobey! Tobey! Give me your number.' He was like, 'Yeah, who are you again?' "
8 of 14
SELENA GOMEZ AND TAYLOR SWIFT
Believe it or not, there was an era before Swift and Gomez were BFF. (We certainly don't remember it.) Apparently, the two friends met backstage at a Jonas Brothers concert, which Gomez revealed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2013. As Gomez told the Herald Sun, "Taylor and I dated Jonas brothers together. We met when she was 18. I was 15 or 16. She was so great to me. Then we became best friends. She would fly out to see me when I was going through something really hard. We'd eat a lot of fattening food and vent." Beautiful.
9 of 14
TINA FEY AND AMY POEHLER
The two BFF met alll the way back in 1993, when they were both performing in Chicago's ImprovOlympic and the theater's co-founder, Charna Halpern, introduced them. In her memoir Yes, Please, Poehler recounts meeting Fey for the first time. "Charna took a liking to me, and me to her," she writes. "She told me I was just as good as the big boys. She believed in me. She said there was another new improviser in another one of her classes whom she thought I would really like. Her name was Tina and she was like me but with brown hair." Our hearts.
10 of 14
NINA DOBREV AND JULIANNE HOUGH
The two stars were introduced through a mutual friend (their hairstylist) and have been inseparable ever since. "We've known the same person, Riawna Capri, who cuts and colors and does our hair," Hough told E! in 2013. "She's like, 'You guys have to meet.' We've just been like joined — connected at the hip."
11 of 14
MARTHA STEWART AND SNOOP DOGG
Now cohosting their own show together (Vh1's Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party), the two pals met back in to 2008, when the rapper appeared on Stewart’s show, Martha, to help her whip up some mashed potatoes. (It was love at first weed joke.) The chemistry was instant and electric, and none of our lives would ever be the same again.
12 of 14
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE AND JIMMY FALLON
While it seems like the pop star and Tonight Show host have been friends forever, we can actually pinpoint their adorable first encounter: the 2002 VMAs. Fallon was hosting the show, and Timberlake was performing for the first time as a solo artist. In a 2011 joint interview with Timberlake, Fallon told GQ that he wished the singer "good luck" backstage. “I remember talking backstage during those VMAs,” he said. "I was totally nervous and you were nervous and we both ended up having good nights. We’re good luck to each other – like each other’s rabbit foots."
13 of 14
JESSICA BIEL AND JENNIFER GARNER
The two actresses met while filming the 2010 rom com Valentine's Day ... and their friend chemistry was instant. "We don't work with a lot of women on our films," Garner said in an interview with Marie Claire, explaining why she and Biel connected so well. "And I haven't worked much at all lately, to tell you the truth. The two weeks I worked on this movie were the only two weeks I've worked in about a year-and-a-half because of being pregnant and now having a 1-year-old. But when I do work, it's always one woman and a bunch of men in my casts — maybe my character has a friend in the script, but not always. It's odd. So on this film, it was great to have someone like Jessica around, even though most of our scenes as best friends were over the phone." Biel added: "You never really bond with all the guys in your cast like they do with each other."
14 of 14
CARA DELEVINGNE AND RIHANNA
In a 2013 interview with Industrie magazine, the supermodel revealed that she first met Rihanna at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. "I went up to her and was like, 'Maaam, you are so amazing, I love you, you look so hot out there performing. You put us all to shame' ... Then I slapped her on the bum," the model said. That's a beautiful friendship origin story if we've ever heard one.
See Also
More
From George Clooney to Taylor Swift, Celebrities Who Aren't at All Embarrassed to Be Third Wheels
More
Celebrity Scoop: Chester Bennington's Death, Mindy's Baby Surprise Plus More of the Biggest News from Hollywood
Madison Beer Has Already Met Boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham's Mom: Inside the New Couple's Dinner with Victoria
Doctor Who Companion Deborah Watling Dies at 69