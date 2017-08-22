He's (Been) Here! Why These High School Sweethearts Took 'Newborn' Photos with Their 21-Year-Old Son
Celebrity
John Stamos Calls Lori Loughlin 'The One That Got Away,' Plus More Missed Celeb Love Connections
What would have happened if these pairs got together IRL?
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 9
JOHN STAMOS & LORI LOUGHLIN
Stamos and Loughlin may have played one of TV's most beloved couples on Full House, but the costars stuck to a platonic relationship off-screen — mostly because they were involved with other people while working on the show. "No disrespect to her family and her husband now, I would say that she could be the one that got away," Stamos revealed to PEOPLE. "She's one of my dearest friends, and that's good enough. I really do adore her."
2 of 9
ALEC BALDWIN & TINA FEY
In an adaption from his memoir, Nevertheless, the actor reflected on his Saturday Night Live history — and the very first time he was introduced to his future 30 Rock costar Fey. "When I first met Tina Fey — beautiful and brunette, smart and funny, by turns smug and diffident and completely uninterested in me or anything I had to say — I had the same reaction that I'm sure many men and women have: I fell in love," wrote Baldwin. The actor soon found out the star was married to Emmy-winning producer and composer Jeff Richmond, a man he developed a great deal of respect for over the years during his turn on 30 Rock. “When I ended up working with the two of them years later, on 30 Rock, of which Tina was writer, producer and star, I [asked] ‘What’s he doing with her?’ ” said Baldwin. “Jeff, who was the talented composer and music supervisor on 30 Rock, is as loose and outgoing as Tina is cautious and dry.”
3 of 9
NICOLE KIDMAN & JIMMY FALLON
While stopping by The Tonight Show, Kidman used the opportunity to divulge that a mutual friend of the pair had once set her up with Fallon, though the late-night talk show host didn't seem to realize the occasion was a proper date. "And you wouldn't talk," Kidman reminded Fallon. "You wouldn't say anything, and then you put a video game on or something … and so after about an hour and a half, I thought, 'He has no interest, this is so embarrassing,' and then I was like, 'Maybe he's gay.' " At least the Tonight Show host put a positive spin on things. "I can't believe I dated Nicole Kidman," he said after the dust from the previous statement had settled. "This is fantastic!"
4 of 9
JUSTIN THEROUX & JENNIFER ANISTON
They may be happily married now, but the pair could have made a love connection decades earlier, Theroux shared in an interview with Mr. Porter's The Journal. After moving to New York in the early '90s, Theroux said he was invited to audition for several sitcoms – including Friends, the iconic series on which Aniston starred from 1994 to 2004. "I didn't bother," he said of going to the Friends audition. "I slept in that day. I wouldn't have been prepared for [the fame]."
5 of 9
CORY BOOKER & MINDY KALING
On an episode of her show, The Mindy Project, Kaling's character Mindy Lahiri made a dig at Newark, New Jersey — and it caught the attention of the city’s former mayor and current New Jersey senator, who wasn't about to take the insult lying down. He tweeted at Kaling, sending her the link of a recent Newark travel guide published by Vogue — and told her he still loved her. Kaling then responded, telling him that Lahiri's shade actually meant that Newark is pretty cool — and that she loves him too! Booker said that Kaling's response made his day, and then he popped the question: Dinner together in Newark? The actress said yes but the pair have yet to schedule a dinner date. "She hasn’t yet. I mean, she’s a busy person," Booker told Vanity Fair. "So we’ll see what happens in the future."
6 of 9
JUSTIN BIEBER & JESSICA GOBER
Gober, a 22-year-old from Savannah, Georgia, claimed that the singer messaged the gym where she works after they posted a Boomerang of her promoting an energy drink on their Instagram. "Who is that girl ? In ur latest post," Bieber wrote, adding a heart emoji, according to Gober's screenshot of the message. Much to the displeasure of the singer, the fitness and nutrition coach said she wasn't interested in reaching out to Bieber. She followed up her previous Twitter post with snaps of herself and her boyfriend. "I've got everything I need right here," she captioned the post.
7 of 9
DRAKE & NICKI MINAJ
Romance rumors have swirled around the two for as long as they've been collaborating, which is to say: a long time. (How could you not think there was something there after that "Anaconda" lap dance??) Their friendship was strained since the Drake/Meek Mill beef of 2015, but the pair reunited in February of this year and made up completely in May. "I’m so glad we found our way back because I love you," Drake told Minaj from the Billboard Awards stage. Despite the friendly affection, the pair hasn't dated … yet.
8 of 9
HELEN HUNT & RICK SPRINGFIELD
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Hunt opened up about her teenage crush on the music icon — and her failed attempt to start a romance with him. "He wouldn't date me but I was madly in love with Rick Springfield," Hunt confessed. As she explained, the two were studio lot neighbors while she was working on the short-lived sitcom It Takes Two and he was breaking hearts as the dreamy Dr. Noah Drake on General Hospital. Putting action to her crush, Hunt made the first move — though it didn’t go as she expected. "I left a note on his car,” she said. “I left it on his windshield and somehow, he managed to not call me."
9 of 9
AARON CARTER & CHLOË GRACE MORETZ
Moretz recently revealed that Aaron Carter was her childhood crush and it seems the feeling is mutual. "When I was 4 years old I thought Aaron Carter was so cool," Moretz said in an interview for Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood cover shoot. “And then my friend, when we were both little babies back in Georgia, she liked Aaron Carter, too. We used to fight about who would date Aaron Carter one day. Who knows? Maybe we’ll meet,” said Moretz, who once dated Brooklyn Beckham. The younger brother of Backstreet Boys heartthrob Nick Carter reached out to Moretz on Twitter, writing: “Mmmm may I take you to dinner @ChloeGMoretz ?” And in a follow-up post, Carter tweeted, “Hey @ChloeGMoretz – let’s set up a date. The crush is mutual.” No word as to whether or not the actress accepted Carter's offer.
See Also
More
He's (Been) Here! Why These High School Sweethearts Took 'Newborn' Photos with Their 21-Year-Old Son