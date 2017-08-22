John Stamos Calls Lori Loughlin 'The One That Got Away,' Plus More Missed Celeb Love Connections 

ALEC BALDWIN & TINA FEY

In an adaption from his memoir, Nevertheless, the actor reflected on his Saturday Night Live history — and the very first time he was introduced to his future 30 Rock costar Fey. "When I first met Tina Fey — beautiful and brunette, smart and funny, by turns smug and diffident and completely uninterested in me or anything I had to say — I had the same reaction that I'm sure many men and women have: I fell in love," wrote Baldwin. The actor soon found out the star was married to Emmy-winning producer and composer Jeff Richmond, a man he developed a great deal of respect for over the years during his turn on 30 Rock. “When I ended up working with the two of them years later, on 30 Rock, of which Tina was writer, producer and star, I [asked] ‘What’s he doing with her?’ ” said Baldwin. “Jeff, who was the talented composer and music supervisor on 30 Rock, is as loose and outgoing as Tina is cautious and dry.”