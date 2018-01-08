Which Famous Kids Were Golden Globe Ambassadors (a.k.a. Miss Golden Globe) Before Simone Garcia Johnson Won the Role? A Look Back
From Corinne Foxx and Dakota Johnson to Melanie Griffith and Linda Evans, see who the newest member — Simone Johnson! — is set to follow
GOLDEN GLOBE AMBASSADOR '18: SIMONE GARCIA JOHNSON
With a new face — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's 15-year-old daughter Simone — comes a new name, Golden Globe Ambassador. “I’ve been lucky enough to grow up in a household with strong role models and feel so honored to represent the HFPA for its 75th Anniversary,” Garcia Johnson said in a statement. “As the newly minted Golden Globe Ambassador, I hope to serve as a role model to young people everywhere and empower them to speak out on issues they are passionate about.”
Will the awards open doors for the star in training? It has for those who paved the way ...
MISS GG '17: SOPHIA, SISTINE & SCARLET STALLONE
The teen daughters of Sylvester Stallone and his model wife Jennifer Flavin were the first trio to fill the role. "Freaking out is an understatement," Sistine told PEOPLE of finding out they would share the title. "We were dancing, we were screaming, we got some music playing, the dogs were barking, it was amazing. I think that just being able to be with my sisters, [having] my best friends by my side, is going to make this experience absolutely memorable and something I’ll never forget."
THEIR STAR TURN
The sisters had a busy post-Globes year: Sistine and Sophia walked the runway at Milan Men's Fashion Week for Dolce & Gabbana; Sistine also graduated high school, stripped down for Love, scored an ad campaign for Botkier and landed a reality show; and all three starred in a Harper's Bazaar photo shoot. Phew! If that weren't enough, Sophia will also join some other celebrity offspring at le Bal des Débutantes on Nov. 25 in Paris.
MISS GG '16: CORINNE FOXX
"I've known for about three weeks. Maybe like a month, and I was so excited," the model-actress told PEOPLE upon hearing the news. "I had all of this energy, and, I'm not lying, for an hour straight, just jumped around my house and was bouncing off the walls and was Googling all of this stuff about Miss Golden Globes, so I was really excited." Even father Jamie got emotional, she reveals. "He won't admit it, but he had tears in his eyes, and he was so happy for me to kind of have my own thing now."
CORINNE FOXX'S STAR TURN
With a successful modeling career under her belt prior to the Globes, Foxx landed a few roles later in the year, including on the MTV series Sweet/Vicious and in the upcoming film All-Star Weekend, directed by her dad.
MISS GG '15: GREER GRAMMER
"I screamed and I jumped up and down," Grammer – daughter of Frasier's Kelsey and ex Barrie Buckner – told reporters of being named Miss Golden Globe 2015. "I grew up watching the Golden Globes – I would look at Miss Golden Globe every year and hope that someday I would be able to do that. I'm just so honored."
GREER GRAMMER'S STAR TURN
She's already made a name for herself on MTV's Awkward., and in 2015, Grammer hit the big screen, joining Leighton Meester and Gillian Jacobs in Life Partners, and Naomi Judd in An Evergreen Christmas.
MISS GG '14: SOSIE BACON
Making a turn as Miss Golden Globe was a "golden" opportunity for the actress, who made her film debut in 2005's Loverboy, which starred mom Kyra Sedgwick and was directed by dad Kevin Bacon.
SOSIE BACON'S STAR TURN
The up-and-comer had a recurring role on MTV's Scream: The TV Series, and wrapped filming on TV movies Stay and Story of a Girl.
MISS GG '13: FRANCESCA EASTWOOD
With two acting dynamos for parents – Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher – it's no surprise that Eastwood caught the acting bug early. At 2 she played opposite mom in The Stars Fell on Henrietta and the 6-year-old starred opposite dad in 1999's True Crime. More recently, she joined stepmom Dina in the E! reality series Mrs. Eastwood amp Company.
FRANCESCA EASTWOOD'S STAR TURN
She scored a bit part in 2014's screen adaption of the Broadway musical Jersey Boys, which followed Eastwood's return to feature film making in 2013 with the Tyler Shields-directed Final Girl.
MISS GG '12: RAINEY QUALLEY
The aspiring actress and singer was announced Miss Golden Globe in December 2011, six months before the release of her big screen debut in Mighty Fine, in which she starred opposite mom Andie MacDowell. "Casting agents have said, 'You remind me of someone. I can't put my finger on who,'" Qualley told InStyle of her striking resemblance to her age-defying mom.
RAINEY QUALLEY'S STAR TURN
After her Golden Globes stint, the stunning brunette signed on for another onscreen appearance with mom Andie in the drama Mothers Day, costarring Susan Sarandon and Christina Ricci.
MISS GG '09: RUMER WILLIS
As the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Miss Golden Globe 2009 was never far from a movie set, appearing with her mom in Striptease and her dad in Hostage. "I feel so old," Alec Baldwin quipped when Willis handed him his best actor Globe. "I remember when I used to bring Rumer Willis a juice box on the set of the movie."
RUMER WILLIS'S STAR TURN
After starring alongside Emma Stone in the 2008 sorority comedy The House Bunny, Willis followed up two years later with a racy role on The CW's 90210, as well as guest stints on Pretty Little Liars and Hawaii Five-0. "I want to take my acting as far as I can," she said. "I think one of the best things in my life is that I got to see at a young age what I wanted to be."
MISS GG '07: LORRAINE NICHOLSON
Following bit parts in dad Jack's film Something's Gotta Give, The Princess Diaries sequel and Click, Miss Golden Globe came Nicholson's way in 2007.
LORRAINE NICHOLSON'S STAR TURN
"I've been going on location with my dad forever," Nicholson, who appeared in the Bethany Hamilton shark attack biopic Soul Surfer, told Teen Vogue. "I always knew this was what I wanted to do."
MISS GG '06: DAKOTA JOHNSON
Then an aspiring actress, Johnson, whose dad is Don Johnson, became the awards show's first second-generation Miss Golden Globe in 2006 – 31 years after mom Melanie Griffith held the title.
DAKOTA JOHNSON'S STAR TURN
Johnson made a memorable debut as one of Sean Parker's (Justin Timberlake) one-night stands in 2010 Oscar contender The Social Network, before landing the coveted role of Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey series. "Everyone has that thing that sparks some sort of emotion in them," she said of her decision to go into the family business. "Acting does that for me."
MR. GG '96: FREDDIE PRINZE JR.
The '90s ushered in a new decade – and the first Mr. Golden Globe! That honor went to Prinze Jr. in 1996, shortly before the release of his first feature film, To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday.
FREDDIE PRINZE JR.'S STAR TURN
A year later, Prinze Jr. became the go-to teen heartthrob of his generation, starring in the surprise horror hit I Know What You Did Last Summer, which led to I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, She's All That and Down to You. "Every decision I've made in this business has been motivated by my father," he told PEOPLE of his late dad, actor Freddie Prinze, who committed suicide in 1977.
MISS GG '92: JOELY FISHER
Five years after making her big-screen debut as Averil in Pretty Smart, Fisher – daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Connie Stevens – was named Miss Golden Globe in 1992.
JOELY FISHER'S STAR TURN
Over her 20-year career, Fisher has made an indelible funny mark on TV, starring in Ellen in the '90s – for which she received a best supporting actress Golden Globe nomination – and later, headlining FOX's sitcom 'Til Death.
MISS GG '82: LAURA DERN
Named Miss Golden Globe in 1982, Dern followed dad Bruce and mom Diane Ladd into the family business with a lead role in Ladies and Gentlemen, the Fabulous Stains, about a girl rock band co-starring Diane Lane.
LAURA DERN'S STAR TURN
More than a decade later, Dern returned to the Globes stage – this time as a winner for her performance in the 1992 TV movie Afterburn (she won again in '09 for the HBO drama Recount). Even more impressive: Dern's 1992 Oscar Best Actress Oscar nod for Rambling Rose set a record for her family as Hollywood's only father, mother and daughter trio to receive Academy Award recognition.
MISS GG '75: MELANIE GRIFFITH
The 16-year-old ingenue kicked off her career with a small part in mom Tippi Hedren's 1973 college comedy The Harrad Experiment, where she fell in love with first husband, actor Don Johnson. Two years later, she was named Miss Golden Globe.
MELANIE GRIFFITH'S STAR TURN
Griffith saw her career take off after director Mike Nichols cast her in the quintessential '80s female power exec movie Working Girl. The role brought her her only Oscar nod and a Golden Globes win for best actress in 1989. "The last time I was up here, I was Miss Golden Globes," an emotional Griffith said during her acceptance speech.
MISS GG '71: ANNE ARCHER
The daughter of actors John Archer and Marjorie Lord, Archer was named Miss Golden Globe in 1971, with only a slew of guest appearances on shows like Hawaii Five-O and The Mod Squad to her credit.
ANNE ARCHER'S STAR TURN
After putting her career on hold to start a family, Archer returned to the spotlight in 1987 with her Oscar-nominated turn as Michael Douglas's wife in Fatal Attraction. "I decided I wasn't going to grow old and bitter over what didn't happen in my career," she told PEOPLE. "Now I feel absolutely wonderful to be in a good movie, to be proud of my work and have it acknowledged."
MISS GG '64: LINDA EVANS
Nineteen years after the Golden Globes began, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association started another tradition – the title of Miss Golden Globe. In 1964, then up-and-coming bombshell Evans, who went on to star in the TV western The Big Valley, was bestowed the honor. But since the 1970s, the job of Miss Golden Globe has typically been filled by the daughter of a celebrity.
LINDA EVANS'S STAR TURN
Nearly two decades later, Evans dazzled audiences in her role as good glamour girl Krystle Carrington on ABC's popular '80s show Dynasty. "[It] was like an answer to a prayer," she told PEOPLE of the primetime soap, which came on the heels of her high-profile split from husband John Derek.