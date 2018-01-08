GOLDEN GLOBE AMBASSADOR '18: SIMONE GARCIA JOHNSON

With a new face — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's 15-year-old daughter Simone — comes a new name, Golden Globe Ambassador. “I’ve been lucky enough to grow up in a household with strong role models and feel so honored to represent the HFPA for its 75th Anniversary,” Garcia Johnson said in a statement. “As the newly minted Golden Globe Ambassador, I hope to serve as a role model to young people everywhere and empower them to speak out on issues they are passionate about.”

Will the awards open doors for the star in training? It has for those who paved the way ...