Mischa Barton Transported to Hospital After Police Respond to Disturbance at Her Home

Mischa Barton was hospitalized Thursday morning after police were called to her home, PEOPLE confirms.

Officers responded to multiple calls around 7:15 a.m. about a disturbance coming from her West Hollywood apartment.

Upon arriving at her residence, officers found the actress, 31, and one house guest. According to Sergeant Duncan of West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department, Barton was “fully clothed” and “speaking in coherent statements” before she willingly went to the hospital.

TMZ reports that The O.C. star was transported for a mental evaluation.

On Wednesday evening, Barton celebrated her birthday in Los Angeles with friends. According to a party attendee, the actress “seemed like she was having a great time.”

(A rep for Barton did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

In October 2013, Barton opened up to PEOPLE about her “full-on breakdown” that occurred in 2009.

On July 15, 2009, a frightened and frantic Barton — who had rocketed to fame as the star of the FOX series The O.C. — was rushed to the hospital.

There, she became more distraught and was restrained by staff after she fought them and tried to leave. In the frenzy, Barton threatened suicide. That led to her being committed to the psych ward for four days under California’s 5150 hold (the provision used to force Britney Spears and Amanda Bynes into treatment).

“It was a full-on breakdown,” Barton told PEOPLE, speaking in detail for the first time about the events that short-circuited her career. “It was terrifying. Straight out of Girl, Interrupted. Story of my life.”