Mischa Barton Says She was 'Terrified' to Speak Out About Revenge Porn: 'There Is a Stigma Around It'

Mischa Barton says she was initially “terrified” to speak out about explicit videos and photos an ex-boyfriend allegedly shot of her without her knowledge.

“It’s hard to do,” she admitted while appearing on The View, Friday, with her attorney Lisa Bloom – who is also currently representing Blac Chyna in a similar case against ex Rob Kardashian.

Explained Barton, “Just coming public with it and knowing that there is a stigma around it and knowing that you have to go into court and face the person … it’s not easy to do.”

“You worry about what people will think,” she said, adding, “You know, ultimately the outcome is better this way around.”

Earlier this year, reports surfaced in March that a sex tape of The O.C. alum and her ex Adam Spaw was allegedly being shopped around to pornography companies for $500,000.

Barton retained Bloom, who in turn secured emergency domestic violence restraining orders against her ex and issued a statement on behalf of the actress on March 15, announcing that they planned on prosecuting the alleged “revenge pornography” peddler under “every available civil and criminal law.”

In a later March interview with The Dr. Phil Show, Barton called the situation “painful” and said her ex had allegedly used hidden cameras to record her in her “most intimate and private moments.”

“I came forward to fight this not only for myself but for all the women out there,” she said at the time.

In June, Bloom told PEOPLE in a statement that she and Barton had obtained court orders barring anyone from trafficking the images and videos.

“Today we have won an important agreement, which permanently blocks the dissemination of these images,” Bloom said. “All explicit photos and videos of Mischa must be handed over to me immediately. Her ex must stay 100 yards away from her today, tomorrow, and forever. And the court will retain jurisdiction over the case in case we need further enforcement.”

Earlier this month, Barton’s temporary restraining order against her ex was extended. A follow-up hearing has been set for July 21, where the judge will make a permanent ruling — with our without Spaw’s testimony.

Barton’s romance with Spaw was “a bit of a whirlwind,” she said Friday on The View. “I was in love with him, I trusted him,” she said. “[But] he had been surreptitiously been filming me the entire time.”

“Why would you want to do something like that?” she said. “When I found out that he was bragging about it, I was devastated to learn that it might be true.”

The actress speculated that Spaw recorded the videos for personal gain, with Bloom stating that it’s all women’s right to “decide what we’re going to do with our bodies.”

Asserted Bloom, “We still have the right to say no.”