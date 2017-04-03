Mischa Barton on ‘Sinister’ Alleged Revenge Porn Plot by Ex: ‘I Feel Very Conned by the Whole Thing’

Mischa Barton is continuing to pick up the pieces of a romance she claims went very wrong.

In an exclusive clip from Monday’s episode of Dr. Phil, the former O.C. star delves into her ongoing lawsuit against a former boyfriend who allegedly tried to sell sex tapes of her in an act she and her legal team have deemed “revenge porn.”

“I didn’t know him for that long — it was, like, three to four weeks, it was very fast,” Barton, 31, tells Dr. Phil McGraw. “I feel very conned by the whole thing. It’s somebody I trusted, somebody I thought I loved. I really did think that.”

When McGraw, 66, asks if Barton thinks the “sinister” move to expose Barton was “premeditated,” the actress tells him, “Sadly, yes.”

Barton suspects more than one person may have been involved in the leak, though she emphasizes how personally hurt she has been by the alleged attempted crime.

“Again, I loved this person and I really thought I could trust them,” she says, “but there’s no way that it wasn’t premeditated if from the second you start seeing somebody they’re doing that to you. That is — that, to me, is premeditated.”

