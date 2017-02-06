Mischa Barton Steps Out for Late Night Coffee with a Friend After Hospitalization

Mischa Barton has been keeping things low-key since her hospitalization.

On Sunday night, The O.C. alum was spotted out and about, grabbing coffee with a friend and walking her dog.

Barton, 31, kept her look casual, wearing black pants, a tank top and boots, and accessorizing with a turban-style striped headband.

The actress has remained relatively under the radar after she was allegedly drugged while celebrating her 31st birthday with friends on Jan. 25 and voluntarily admitted herself to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment early the next morning.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE following her release from the hospital on Jan. 27, Barton said she was treated for the effects of GHB, a depressant that is commonly placed in alcoholic beverages and is known as a “date rape drug.”

“On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday. While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours,” Barton said in a statement.

“I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB,” she continued. “After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well. I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.”

A few days later, Barton took to Twitter to thank fans for their support and encouragement.

“Thank you so much for all the love guys. It means the world to me,” she wrote. “There is too much going on in the world so I appreciate this more than ever. From the bottom of my heart. We shall overcome.”