Miranda Kerr Congratulates Fiancé Evan Spiegel as Snapchat Goes Public

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel took the company public on Thursday – and the tech star’s fiancée Miranda Kerr couldn’t have been prouder.

Hitting the New York Stock Exchange with Spiegel as the Snap Inc. stock started trading, Kerr used the social media app to document the excitement and fanfare surrounding the launch. Snap Inc. opened at $24 a share, up over the $17 a share they had originally priced themselves at before Thursday. The $24-a-share rate puts the company’s market capitalization at about $33 million, according to CNBC.

She recorded Spiegel ringing the NYSE bell, as well as showed off the special signage in the company’s signature yellow color.

On Instagram, Kerr, 33, posted a photo a photo of the 26-year-old, writing, “Congratulations to my love and Snap Inc.”

Kerr and Spiegel got engaged in late July of 2016 – which she announced by debuting her gorgeous rock on her new fiancé’s app.

“I said yes!!!’ she wrote, alongside a photo of her round-cut center diamond, set between two tapered baguettes.

The pair were first spotted together in Los Angeles in June 2015, but met the year prior at a Louis Vuitton dinner. Kerr was married to Orlando Bloom until 2013.

Kerr recently opened up about the romance in an interview with The Times of London, revealing that she and Spiegel are waiting until after they’re married to have sex.

“My partner is very traditional,” she said, adding, “We can’t . . . I mean we’re just . . . waiting.”

She also had high-praise for her husband-to-be’s creation, saying, “I’m obsessed with Snapchat. And by the way, I’d be obsessed with Snapchat whether he was in my life or not. It’s the closest thing to having a conversation with someone in the moment . . . It feels more connected. And people want to connect now more than ever.”