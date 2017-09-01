Mom-to-Be Mindy Has ‘Control’ over Her Professional Life — but Admits Her Love Life ‘Is a Little More Mysterious’

For Mindy Kaling, there are some areas of her life she feels she has more control over than others.

In September’s edition of American Way for American Airlines, the Mindy Project creator, writer, executive producer and star — who is expecting her first child — candidly opens up about a variation of topics, including her personal life and the soon-to-end Hulu series.

“My professional life is the only thing that I feel I have a lot of control over — romantic stuff is a little bit more mysterious,” says Kaling, 38. “I think a lot of women respond to that.”

“On TV, we don’t see the discomfort that a lot of husbands feel when their wives have really demanding full-time jobs,” she says. “But in almost every one of my married friends’ relationships, this is the biggest single cause of stress.”

The Mindy Project first debuted in 2012, but after three seasons on the air, Fox canceled it in 2015.

“I was super disappointed,” she admits. But, “less than a week later, they announced that we were going to be on Hulu.”

Now, the time is drawing near for the actress to say goodbye to Mindy Lahiri and the series when it wraps with its 10-episode, sixth and final season this fall.

“I think people forget when you create a show, you’re creating different characters that have different aspects of your personality,” says Kaling. “I play one of them, so obviously, everyone thinks I identify most with her.”

But as one season of her life will soon come to a close, a very exciting one is about to begin — and she’s looking forward to it. Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that the Wrinkle in Time actress is expecting her first child. It came as “an unexpected surprise,” an insider told E! News, who was the first to report the news.

Although the actress has since opened up to her friends about her journey to motherhood, she is staying mum on the identity of her baby’s father.

“She is not telling anyone, not even close friends, who the father is,” a source previously told PEOPLE, adding that the actress is not dating anyone at the moment.

“It’s so unknown to me,” Kaling said about motherhood in a sneak peek of an interview with Willie Geist for Sunday Today, which will air Sept. 10.

“I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘Okay, it’s out of my hands,’ ” she said, adding that it was “kind of a fun feeling.”

Shortly before her hit series debuted, Kaling’s mother passed away from pancreatic cancer. As motherhood fast approaches, she hopes to embody the same supportive spirit her mom had.

“My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” she told Geist. “My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy.”

Season 6 of The Mindy Project premieres Tuesday, Sept. 12 on Hulu.