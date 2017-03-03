How Did Milo Ventimiglia Respond to Being Called a 'Magnificent Lover'?

It’s no secret that Milo Ventimiglia has This Is Us fans swooning week after week and if anyone understands them, it’s his on-screen wife Mandy Moore.

When PEOPLE Now caught up with the actress, she revealed why their chemistry was there “from day one.”

“He’s just the loveliest human being,” gushed Moore, 32. “I adore him more than anything — it’s easy to be pretend to be in love with him.”

And one can certainly see why — after all, Ventimiglia himself has admitted he loves “deeply.”

During an interview on Radio Andy’s Bevelations this week, host Bevy Smith suggested the actor is probably “a magnificent lover” — to which Ventimiglia, 39, laughingly agreed in response.

“Yes,” he said. “I love very deeply.”

When asked how he feels about his rocketing sex symbol status since the show’s success, Ventimiglia said he’s “not uncomfortable with it.”

“I think what I try and do is try and represent what men could be — which is kind, which is giving, which is not a pushover,” he explained. “Just be a strong man. Be a good man.”

“Contribute to the world instead of taking away from it, and I think in that you’re going to attract a good mate,” he continued. “You’re going to attract someone that is going to admire you for who you are, and maybe not just the way your nose is placed on your face in relation to your chin.”

The actor explained that from time to time, he gets approached by men who tell him — somewhat enviously — how much their wife loves him. In response, Ventimiglia suggests they call her immediately.

“You can tell there’s a little animosity in how much the wife loves me,” said Ventimiglia. “And I say: ‘Hey, let’s get her on the phone, let’s call her — but she needs to know that you delivered me, so the glory goes back to you. It’s not about me, it’s about you. You did the good thing for your girl.’ ”

Well, they don’t call him a magnificent lover for nothing. *Swoon.*

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.