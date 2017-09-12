Liam Hemsworth Gets a Smooch from Miley Cyrus In Artsy Photo: 'Life Is Way Cooler in Cartoon'

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have a technicolor romance.

The Aussie actor shared a photo of Cyrus giving him a smooch on the cheek to Instagram, Monday – but with a twist.

Using an artsy filter, Hemsworth, 27, made the snapshot look like an illustration. He wrote, “Life is way cooler in cartoon.”

Since reconnecting in 2016, Hemsworth and Cyrus, 24, have become more and more open with their relationship, often posting sweet messages to each other on social media.

In a trio of August photos of herself and the couple’s dog in bed, Cyrus wrote to her partner, “We miss you @liamhemsworth!”

Cyrus and Hemsworth dated for years before he proposed in 2012. The two ended their engagement and broke up a year later, though.

Now, they’re once again engaged, with Cyrus telling Billboard in May that she and Hemsworth needed to “refall for each other.”