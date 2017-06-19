Miles Teller Charged with Public Intoxication in San Diego

Miles Teller was arrested in San Diego just after midnight Sunday morning after police say he was drunk in public.

Officers approached Teller Sunday after finding that he allegedly appeared intoxicated and had trouble keeping his balance, a San Diego police spokesman tells PEOPLE. Officers approached Teller while out walking on the street.

Officers gave him the option of sleeping it off at one of the city’s detox centers, but the 30-year-old Whiplash star allegedly did not cooperate.

“He was taken to the detox center where he was uncooperative and the staff rejected him. He was then arrested and transported to the local jail where he was booked,” Billy Hernandez, a spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department, confirmed to PEOPLE.

The city of San Diego allows intoxicated people to check into detox centers run by volunteers in lieu of facing arrest. After allegedly rejecting the treatment, Teller was arrested on a charge of public intoxication and taken to jail. He was later released.

PEOPLE reached out to his rep for comment and did not immediately hear back.

Teller was last seen playing a boxer in Bleed for This and will next appear in Thank You for Your Service — a post-war film exploring the effect of PTSD on veterans.