10 Times Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Gave Us Relationship Envy
The former costars, real-life couple and parents of two are basically all the #goals
WHEN HE WAS HER FIRST KISS
Before they were making us believe in love in real life, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were making our hearts melt on the small screen as Jackie and Kelso on That '70s Show. Kunis was only 14 when she was cast as everyone's favorite rich girl, so her and Kutcher's first kiss on the show was actually her first kiss ever. Did you hear that? Ever. It was clearly meant to be from the start.
WHEN THEY HAD STRONGER DATE NIGHT GAME THAN EVERYONE ELSE
Want to have the best date ever? Take a cue from Kunis and Kutcher, who have turned sitting courtside into an art. Next time you're looking to have an amazing date with your significant other, just show them how happy these two look at a Lakers game.
WHEN THEY NAILED FESTIVAL PDA
Normally, there's nothing worse than being stuck behind a couple who spend a whole concert being all loved up, but we'd totally make an exception for Kutcher and Kunis, whose PDA at the Stagecoach music fest in 2014 managed to be adorable, not annoying.
WHEN HE CATERED TO ALL OF HER PREGNANCY CRAVINGS
Before the couple welcomed their daughter, Wyatt, Kutcher was (no surprise here) crushing it at being a father-to-be. Not only did he learn Russian so he could speak to the baby in Kunis's first language, but he also stocked an entire fridge with snacks in case she ever got a weird craving. Well, the quickest way to someone's heart is through their stomach.
WHEN THEY SHOWED OFF THEIR TEAM SPIRIT
Jersey? Check. Hat? Check. Team colors? Check. Inspiring envy in the hearts of every single person on Twitter? Check and check.
WHEY THEY TOOK THE PERFECT COUPLE INSTA
There aren't enough double-taps in the world to express how we feel about this Instagram photo.
WHEN THEY COULDN'T KEEP THEIR HANDS OFF OF EACH OTHER
Further proof that Kutcher and Kunis are the only two people in the world who manage to make PDA look cute.
WHEN THEY FOUND A CLEVER WAY TO ANNOUNCE THEIR DAUGHTER'S BIRTH
What's the only thing better than a picture of an adorable baby? How about several pictures of adorable babies? Clearly, Kutcher and Kunis know how to give the people what they want (even if that involves a guessing game).
WHEN HE COULDN'T HELP BUT BRAG ABOUT HER
Sure, Kutcher was supposed to be talking about his partnership with Lenovo at the company's Tech My Way conference in Sydney, but when your other half is as awesome as Kunis, you can be forgiven for getting a bit off-topic.
AND THEN DID IT AGAIN
Accepting the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award at the Ron Pearson Center in Iowa in April 2017, Kutcher made some self-depricating jokes about his own character, and spoke highly of Kunis'. She "kicks my a– on character every day," he said, citing her selfless parenting skills. He also credited the couple's children for making him a better person: "[They are] the greatest, greatest lesson in character in my life."
"When my wife and I had these kids and we got to share that amazing, amazing, amazing honor, my first response was, I wanted to call my parents and say, 'I'm sorry, because I never knew how much you loved me,' " he said.