Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Are All Smiles During Budapest Outing for Her Birthday

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are making the most of their summer trip abroad, ringing in the actress’ 34th birthday with a fun family outing to a restaurant in Hungary’s capital city.

In a photograph shared by the Vintage Garden restaurant in Budapest, Kunis and Kutcher smiled with two others for a selfie. Alongside the image, the restaurant wished Kunis a happy birthday, and noted that she celebrated the special occasion during her visit on Monday.

A post shared by Vintage Garden Döme (@vintagegardenbistro) on Aug 14, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

Other diners shared photos of the couple seated outside with friends and their children: daughter Wyatt, 2½, and son Dimitri, 9 months.

Kunis is currently filming new comedy, The Spy Who Dumped Me, in the city.

Over the weekend, Kunis and Kutcher, 39, took in Budapest’s Sziget Festival, which included a performance by Wiz Khalifa. The pair were photographed watching Khalifa’s set from atop a scaffolding structure.

Earlier this year, Kutcher gushed about his children during an appearance on The Tonight Show, revealing that Wyatt is already perfectly poised to be a world traveler because she speaks three languages.

“It’s weird because girls advance apparently faster than boys,” Kutcher explained. “I didn’t know this, but researched early childhood advancement. My daughter is 2½ [and] she speaks three languages; she’s got Russian and Spanish and English. She actually understands and speaks them.”