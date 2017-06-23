Who would have guessed that, almost two decades later, Kunis would have ended up marrying (and having children with) the man with whom she had her first kiss. In 1998, when Kunis learned she had to have her first real kiss on camera with Kutcher for That '70s Show, she was very excited. "I was like, 'Oh, he's so cute, it's the Calvin Klein model!' " the actress told PEOPLE in 2011. "Then I was like, 'I have to kiss him?' I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him." It turns out, Kutcher didn't even know. "I'm the first guy she kissed? Oh my god, I had no idea!" he said in 2011. "I'm so glad I didn't know that or it would have been too much pressure."