Celebrity
10 Stars Who Had Their First Kiss with Another Star
Elle Fanning, Victoria Justice, Kirsten Dunst and more open up about experiencing a major rite of passage – with another celebrity
Posted on
More
1 of 10
ELLE FANNING AND… AN ACTOR FROM A BINDER
Yes, you read that right. On Conan, Fanning revealed that she literally got to pre-pick the lucky boy while working on a movie when she was 13. "I was trying to keep it a secret because I didn't want them to know that I hadn't kissed a boy before," she explained. “They eventually found out ... They could just like tell because I was nervous about it or whatever. So they pulled out this giant binder full of boys. Like, this big binder full of models and actors. And they're like, 'Elle, okay, we're all going to sit around and flip through and you can pick out the boy that you want to kiss for your first time.'"
2 of 10
DAKOTA FANNING AND … THOMAS CURTIS
In March, Fanning revealed that her adorable Sweet Home Alabama smooch with costar Curtis was her first one ever. "So, Sweet Home Alabama, first scene of the movie, I play a young Reese Witherspoon, and that was my first kiss," she told W magazine. "I was 7 years old, he was 10; it was very nerve-wracking ... In between each take, we would do the kiss, and then I would slowly turn away and wipe my mouth off so he couldn't see."
3 of 10
MAYIM BIALIK AND … JOHNNY GALECKI
Now costars on The Big Bang Theory, Bialik and Galecki began their professional relationship on the hit '90s teen sitcom Blossom. In 2016, the pair reminisced about — and recreated! — their first onscreen kiss. "We were both 14. We kissed," Bialik said during a Big Bang Theory cast appearance on Conan. "It might have been my first real life kiss also."
4 of 10
MILA KUNIS AND … ASHTON KUTCHER
Who would have guessed that, almost two decades later, Kunis would have ended up marrying (and having children with) the man with whom she had her first kiss. In 1998, when Kunis learned she had to have her first real kiss on camera with Kutcher for That '70s Show, she was very excited. "I was like, 'Oh, he's so cute, it's the Calvin Klein model!' " the actress told PEOPLE in 2011. "Then I was like, 'I have to kiss him?' I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him." It turns out, Kutcher didn't even know. "I'm the first guy she kissed? Oh my god, I had no idea!" he said in 2011. "I'm so glad I didn't know that or it would have been too much pressure."
5 of 10
AJ MICHALKA AND … JOE JONAS
You may or may not remember that Michalka – half of the sister band formerly known as Aly amp AJ and currently known as 78violet – dated Jonas in 2005. As it turns out, they were each other's first kiss, Michalka recently revealed. "No one knows he was my first kiss," she told BuzzFeed. "I'm pretty sure I was his too." Her sister, Aly, even spilled some deets about the incident: "It happened at a bowling alley in middle America on tour in like, Michigan." Young love!
6 of 10
VICTORIA JUSTICE AND … COLE SPROUSE
The former Nickelodean child star revealed to Popstar! in 2011 that her first kiss was with a former Disney child star! Oh, the synchronicity. "My first [on-screen kiss] was with Cole Sprouse on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which was, like, my first guest-starring role, on that show," she said. "It was actually my first kiss, and it was actually in front of a live audience, so that was cool and we're still good friends."
7 of 10
SELENA GOMEZ AND … DYLAN SPROUSE
Dang, the Sprouse brothers really got around. "My weirdest kissing story would have to be when I had my first kiss with Dylan Sprouse on Suite Life," Gomez told Twist magazine. "I actually leaned in to kiss him, and I had my eyes closed a little too early and I ended up missing, like, half of his lips. So it ended up being the most awkward kiss in the world … I was 12, so it was okay and it was good. Thank goodness he is such an awesome guy!"
8 of 10
KIRSTEN DUNST AND … BRAD PITT
When the actress was just 11 years old, she had her very first kiss – which predated her first real-life kiss from an eighth grade field trip – with Pitt … for their 1994 film, Interview with the Vampire. "I thought it was disgusting," she told Conan O'Brien years later (leading jaws everywhere to drop).
9 of 10
ALIA SHAWKAT AND … MICHAEL CERA
The actress described her first kiss – which was with Cera on Arrested Development – as "two fists hitting each other, boom, in and out." Same, girl. Same.
10 of 10
KAY PANABAKER WITH … ZAC EFRON
When she was 13, the actress smooched Efron while filming the WB series Summerland. "It was totally embarrassing in front of the crew and they were all like my dads," she shared in an interview. "It was very weird, but he was so nice and so sweet and he still is."
See Also
More
More
The 14 Essential Types of Kourtney Kardashian Selfies
Scott Disick and Bella Thorne Are Back Together for Boozy Night Out After Their French Connection
FULL EPISODE | People Now Friday June 23, 2017
Chip & Joanna Gaines! This Is Us! Unicorn Frappuccinos! 100 Reasons to Love America Right Now