Miguel Ferrer, Star of NCIS: Los Angeles and Crossing Jordan, Dies at 61

Miguel Ferrer, who starred on NCIS: Los Angeles and Crossing Jordan, has died, PEOPLE confirms. He was 61.

Surrounded by close friends and family, the veteran actor passed away Thursday in his home after a battle with cancer.

Born Feb. 7, 1955 to singer and actress Rosemary Clooney and Academy Award winner José Ferrer, the actor — who was cousin to George Clooney — previously starred as Dr. Garret Macy on CBS’ Crossing Jordan from 2001-07 and starred as Owen Granger on NCIS: Los Angeles from 2012 up until the time of his death.

The veteran actor was given the option of ending his run on NCIS: Los Angeles as his cancer worsened last year, but he wanted to keep working. His diagnosis quickly started to affect his voice, so the show’s writers incorporate his illness into Granger’s storyline.

“Today, NCIS: Los Angeles lost a beloved family member,” NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner R. Scott Gemmill told PEOPLE in a statement. “Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart. Our thoughts go out to his wife Lori, his sons, and his entire family. He will be greatly missed.”

Ferrer, who appeared in the original Twin Peaks TV series, will return in the upcoming revival as his original character of Albert Rosenfield.

He is survived by his wife Lori, and sons Lukas and Rafi, whom he felt were his most important accomplishments in life, according to an obituary released by NCIS: Los Angeles.