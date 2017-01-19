Miguel Ferrer: 7 Things to Know About the Late Actor

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

NCIS: Los Angeles star Miguel Ferrer died of cancer on Thursday at the age of 61. His acting career, which spanned more than four decades, included film roles in everything from RoboCop to Traffic, with a wide array of television guest appearances in addition to his series regular roles on the NCIS spin-off and Crossing Jordan.

Here are some facts to know about the beloved character actor.

1. He comes from a famous family.

Ferrer was born in 1955 to Puerto Rican actor Jose Ferrer and singer Rosemary Clooney, making George Clooney his cousin.

2. Before acting, he had a career in music.

Now known as a successful actor, Ferrer got his start in music. Playing the drums, he performed with multiple bands, toured with his mother and Bing Crosby, and played on The Who drummer Keith Moon’s Two Sides of the Moon.

3. His first credited role was on Magnum P.I.

He made his television debut on the Tom Selleck drama, guest starring in a 1981 episode as a Naval officer.

4. He voiced the main antagonist in Mulan.

In the 1998 classic animated Disney film, Ferrer played Shan Yu, the ruthless general of the Huns.

5. He had a recurring role in Twin Peaks and is expected to appear in the upcoming revival.

Appearing in eight episodes of the original series as FBI Agent Albert Rosenfield, the actor reportedly already filmed his role in Showtime’s upcoming continuation.

6. He was featured in both the DC and Marvel universes.

Starring as the vice president in 2013’s Iron Man 3 was just the latest superhero project for Ferrer. He was a fixture in animated Marvel and DC films and television series, voicing characters in Justice League: The New Frontier, The Spectacular Spider-Man, The Batman, and Superman: The Animated Series.

7. He had a casting announcement released just hours before news of his death broke.

Ferrer’s voice will be heard as mercenary villain Deathstroke in the upcoming Teen Titans: Judas Contract, an animated original movie from Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.