Michelle Obama Surprises Chance the Rapper at the BET Awards as He Gives a Heartwarming Acceptance Speech

Chance The Rapper stole the night when he took the stage to receive the Humanitarian Award at the BET Awards on Sunday.

The Chicago rapper was recognized for his outsized philanthropic efforts in the past year. Not only has he brought the Illinois state government to task over failing to fund Chicago Public School’s upcoming budget, but he also raised $2.2 million in under a month towards the same public school system.

“Time and again he has been standing up, speaking out and doing the work to get kids in our community the education they deserve,” former First Lady Michelle Obama said in an introductory video congratulating him on his award. “With these passionate efforts, Chance is showing our young people that they matter, that they have something inside of them that is worthy of being expressed, and they have so much to contribute to their community and our country.”

She added: “Chance you are an outstanding role model and an inspiration to all of us who care about our next generation.”

When he took the stage, Chance decided to speak from the heart —accompanied by some crowd love— covering everything from the prison industrial complex, police brutality, the Chicago school system, the weed economy, and fatherhood among other things.

“To be receiving something like this at my age… it feels a little early to be getting something like this, but my God doesn’t make mistakes.”

No, he doesn’t. Congrats to you!

This article originally appeared on Essence.com