Michael Parks, Django Unchained and Kill Bill Actor, Dies at 77

Actor Michael Parks, best known for his roles in Kill Bill, Django Unchained and From Dusk Till Dawn, has died at 77, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The veteran actor frequently collaborated with the likes of Quentin Tarantino and Kevin Smith throughout his decades-long career. Though he got his start on television playing small roles in the ’60s, Parks eventually graduated to recurring bits on shows like Twin Peaks and later dozens of action films.

Smith posted a lengthy tribute on his Instagram where he called Parks his “cinematic muse.”

“Michael was, and will likely forever remain, the best actor I’ve ever known,” Smith says alongside pictures of the actor and him. “I wrote both [Red State] and [Tusk] FOR Parks, I loved his acting so much. He was, hands-down, the most incredible thespian I ever had the pleasure to watch perform.”

Parks in Tusk

“My favorite memory of Michael is watching him and [Johnny Depp] act with and at each other, like a couple of dueling wizards, in their shared scene in Tusk,” Smith continues. “Parks was in Heaven that day, sharing the screen with another brilliant actor and creating an unforgettable performance.”

Parks is survived by his wife Oriana and son James.