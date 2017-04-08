Celebrity
PHOTOS: 13 of the Week's Standout Moments
Here’s what you may have missed
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Kids play soccer as kites are seen in the sky during the 31st International Kite Festival in Berck, northern France on Thursday.
A teen jumps into a polluted reservoir on a sunny day in Chennai, India on Wednesday.
The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter fires a Tomahawk land attack missile on Friday in the Mediterranean Sea.
Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to President Donald Trump, conducts a live television interview on the north lawn of the White House on Wednesday.
Prince Harry speaks to competitors as he attends the UK team trials for the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 on Friday in Bath, England.
A surfer takes on the waves on Lake Michigan in Whiting, Indiana on Thursday.
A commuter ferry makes it through the fog to cross the Hudson River to New York City on Wednesday.
Brightly painted houses sit on a hill in Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico on Tuesday.
Chase Crain participates at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee.
Visitors walk by the entrance of the "Giro Giro Tondo Design for Children" exhibition at the Triennale museum in Milan, Italy on Monday.
Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War continues filming on the iconic Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland.
A gorilla is treated to a vegetarian feast provided by top L.A. chefs at Los Angeles Zoo on Thursday.
Flowers are placed on Don Rickles's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star. The legendary comedian passed away from kidney failure on Thursday morning.
