The Sweetest, Funniest & Most Heartfelt Celebrity Birthday Posts

While the larger-than-life gifts (blingy jewelry, cars and Pinterest-worthy vacations, oh my!) celebs are treated to on their birthdays are nice and all, nothing quite compares to the sweet messages their loved ones post on their respective social media accounts. Whether there’s a silly anecdote involved, a never-before-seen candid photo or an aww-worthy caption, we can’t get enough of these odes.

From Miley Cyrus’ tribute to beau Liam Hemsworth, to Olivia Wilde’s heartfelt ode to longtime love Jason Sudeikis, get ready to smile, happy-cry and fall in love with your favorite stars all over again.

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth

Happiest birthday to my very best friend on the entire planet! I ❤️ u!

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik

 

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren

 

Benji Madden & Cameron Diaz

 

Bella Hadid & Gigi Hadid

Happy birthday to my best friend FOR F**king LIFE!!!!!!!! 🦋❤️🦋❤️💘💘💘💘My role model! My person. I feel so lucky every day to call you my sister. I didn't know anyone could be so generous, smart, funny, talented, hard working, artistic, loving, respectful AND beautiful all at the same damn time!!! You make me laugh until I pee and even when I don't want to smile, you are just about the only person that can make me. 🤣Every one that knows you, immediately feels the incredible energy that radiates throughout you. ✨✨Thank you for always being yourself, nothing more and nothing less. You are my other half & I don't know what I would ever do without you. I love you with all of my heart Squeegee. ❤️🌈💫🔥 @gigihadid

Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis

 

Naomi Watts & Nicole Kidman

 

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Happy Birthday, baby.

Mac Miller & Ariana Grande

 

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

 

Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift

 

Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian West

 

Madonna & Lourdes Leon

Whether you are In Cuba…..,,,,,,,,..🇨🇺 ♥️

Or in Kenya 🇰🇪 ♥️…………………

Blac Chyna & Dream Kardashian

Happy 1st Birthday Dreamy 🏖 ☺️⭐️🎂

